Hurstwood View Care Home, Uckfield, to hold open day on June 21

On 21st June 2025, Hurstwood View will be opening their doors to the local community to celebrate Care Home Open Day 2025. Visitors, residents and staff will enjoy a Pantomime preformed by Carousel Theatre, during the afternoon. This free event, is from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 21st June 2025, and is open to the public and is a chance for those living at the home to get to meet their neighbours while offering anyone interested in visiting the home, a chance to find out what life at Hurstwood View Care Home is really like.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care Home Open Day was launched in 2013 by Care England, and is celebrated by care homes across the country.

Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at the home, said: “We hope that by opening up Hurstwood View to the local community for a fun day of hospitality and activities, we will strengthen community links and people will begin to question any perceptions they may have had of care homes. We are sure that everyone will be keen to get involved with other events we organise throughout the year!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurstwood View’s event will involve the whole community. Join us on our Summer Holiday adventure and relive the excitement of the great British seaside. With an appearance from Punch and Judy, and all your old favourite sing-a-longs, we promise to deliver a sunshine filled performance by Carousel Theatre, guaranteed to make everyone smile!

Kirsty Johnson General Manager

Drinks will be flowing and a wonderful selection of nibbles will be laid out for the community and residents.

Staff will be on hand to speak with anyone wanting to find out more about Hurstwood View Care Home, so as well as being a great community gathering, the open day is also the perfect opportunity to learn more about the home and the care services on offer.

Visit the home’s web page on www.barchester.com to find out more or call 01825 731700 if you want to get involved before the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.