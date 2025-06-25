Hurstwood View residents visit Knockhatch Adventure Park

Hurstwood View care home, in Five Ash Down, took residents to Knockhatch Adventure Park and met up with friends from their sister homes. The itinerary was jam packed and full of adventures to come. On arrival, the residents and the activity teams headed to the Cannon Arena, where their enjoyed shooting the soft foam balls at the targets, and each other!

After a break for coffee and cake they all headed to the animal encounter session.

Residents at Hurstwood View were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as Giant centipedes and Stick insects which they handled. Residents also had cuddles with cute guinea pigs.

Resident William from Hurstwood View was very excited and touched by seeing all the animals: “I love the outside and enjoyed all the animals today, including the goats & ponies”.

After the picnic lunch in the shade, everyone headed to the owl enclosure where the residents learnt about three different owl species, and watched them fly! With the weather being completely glorious everyone involved ended the end with an ice-cream.

General Manager Kirsty Johnson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual outing today. We knew that visiting Knockhatch Adventure Park would be a bit of fun for all our residents. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Residents and the activity staff all had a wonderful day at Knockhatch Adventure Park.

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at Hurstwood View on01825 731700 or [email protected]