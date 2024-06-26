Hustle Training Club fundraiser for Prostate Cancer UK
Hustle Training Club (TC) is set to take on this 24 hour cycle on their bikeergs to raise awareness and raise money for leading men’s health charity, Prostate Cancer UK.
Hustle TC is aiming to raise over £1000 by combining fitness and fundraising in August. “We want to do our bit to support our dad’s brothers, partners, cousins, friends and colleagues”
Seren Evans, Head of Events and Community Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with 1 in 8 getting diagnosed. We are so grateful for the dedication of Hustle TC and so many others across the UK, who help Prostate Cancer UK fund lifesaving research to stop this disease damaging the lives of men and their loved ones.
“Everyone who supports Prostate Cancer UK has their own story, some heart-breaking and others heart-warming, but all united with a common aim to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by prostate cancer. We thank Hustle TC for going that extra mile and helping to save men’s lives.”
To help Hustle TC continue to raise money visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/24-hour-charity-bike-ride-69324?utm_medium=proxy_fundraising&utm_content=24-hour-charity-bike-ride-69324&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share
Web: www.hustle-hub.co.uk
Instagram: instagram.com/hustletrainingclub_
Facebook: facebook.com/hustletrainingclub
