Hustle Training Club raises £2000 for Prostate Cancer UK

Hustle Training Club (TC) set the ambitious task of keeping three bike-ergs going over a 24-hour period, which they successfully completed on Sunday, August 11 at 12pm at their personal training gym in Ifield.

Hustle TC aimed to raise over £1000 by combining fitness and fundraising and are thrilled that they doubled that.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This was a big team effort. We want to say a massive thank you to all our members who cycled, donated, shared and supported in any way. We have an amazing community in Hustle and events like this make us even prouder of our members."

Seren Evans, Head of Events and Community Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with 1 in 8 getting diagnosed.

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila, officially opened the fundraising event.

"We are so grateful for the dedication of Hustle TC and so many others across the UK, who help Prostate Cancer UK fund lifesaving research to stop this disease damaging the lives of men and their loved ones.

“Everyone who supports Prostate Cancer UK has their own story, some heart-breaking and others heart-warming, but all united with a common aim to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by prostate cancer. We thank Hustle TC for going that extra mile and helping to save men’s lives.”

