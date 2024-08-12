'I didn't go outside for three years' - Sussex man now supporting 'positive futures' for young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After overcoming severe challenges to his own mental wellbeing, 22-year-old Kiefer Bird is now helping to support the positive futures of 750,000 young people across the UK, thanks to an ambitious partnership between Co-op and Barnardo’s.

Kiefer was just 16 when a traumatic experience left him with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), severe anxiety, and separation anxiety.

“I didn't go outside for three years,” said Kiefer, who lives with his parents and two younger sisters in Littlehampton, West Sussex.

“My mental state dropped drastically. It took me a year and a half to get mental health support. I know from experience it’s easier to deal with a problem when it’s fresh, rather than when it’s embedded. Once you’ve worked yourself into this state, it’s hard working yourself back up.”

Eventually, Kiefer was able to access support in West Sussex thanks to a few organisations, including leading children’s charity, Barnardo’s.

“We worked on my issues with attachment and ended up doing cooking in the kitchen,” remembers Kiefer. “Then I joined an online support group with other young people. This was the first form of socialising, outside of my family, that I’d done in three and a half years.”

In May 2023, Barnardo’s teamed up with community retailer Co-op in an ambitious partnership to support 750,000 young people, after research found that just 62% of young people feel positive about their future. One of the largest studies of its kind, ‘Youth Opportunities Tracker: Fairer Futures’ also found that 41% of young people have worried about their mental wellbeing in the last six months.*

A Youth Advisory Group was established, consisting of thirteen 16-25-year-olds, who support and advise on all aspects of the £5million partnership. Kiefer was one of its first recruits.

“This is my opportunity to realise, and make good out of, what has been bad in my life,” said Kiefer. “Young people are struggling massively with their mental health and wellbeing.”

Dave Luckin, Head of Community Partnerships, Funding and Impact at Co-op, said: “We’ve partnered with Barnardo’s to raise £5 million to support 750,000 young people in communities across the UK, working directly with young people to identify the problems they face and co-create solutions.

"Our partnership services will support thousands of young people and we’re calling on all policy makers and businesses to put young people’s valuable perspectives right at the heart of their decision-making. Only through doing this can we create a fairer future for young people.”

Having spent much of his later teens housebound, Kiefer is passionate about ensuring that young people can access support digitally.

“My main role in the partnership between Co-op and Barnardo’s is helping to develop TikTok, social media and other web-based content to offer help and support to young people,” said Kiefer. “We want to find the best way of reaching young people.”

Kiefer has made huge strides in his journey of living with PTSD. Now a qualified librarian, Kiefer juggles his Youth Advisory Group duties alongside spending time at the library and volunteering at his local stables.

He said: “It’s about taking small steps, being patient with yourself and noticing those small achievements. When I look back now, I’ve come a long way.”

To donate, access support, or to learn more about the partnership, visit www.coop.co.uk/SupportYoungPeople.