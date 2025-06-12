“I didn’t speak to anyone for months and months” : Caremark urges urges Chichester to confront the quiet crisis of isolation

For Loneliness Awareness Week (9th - 15th June), one of the UK’s leading home care providers is calling for a radical shift in the way we view and respond to loneliness - not as an unfortunate side effect of aging or ill health, but as a serious, preventable health crisis in its own right.

Caremark, which supports people to live independently in their own homes, says the UK is still stuck in a reactive mindset — waiting until someone becomes unwell or is in crisis before offering meaningful support. By that point, the damage caused by prolonged loneliness can be deep and lasting.

The statistics are stark. Research from the Campaign to End Loneliness shows that chronic loneliness can increase the risk of early mortality by 26%, heighten the chances of developing coronary heart disease and stroke, and even double the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The effects are not simply emotional — they are physical, cognitive, and in many cases, irreversible. And yet, support is often only introduced once loneliness has already triggered a serious decline.

One of Caremark Chichester's customers, Mark, 53, is one of many people whose experience reflects this hidden epidemic. A former furniture maker and woodwork professional, he suffered a stroke in 2011 that ended his working life. He then lived with and cared for his mother, who had Dementia, until she passed away in 2017. Mark then moved house and lived alone.

“There were months and months where I didn’t really speak to anybody,” he recalls. “I felt like I did it all on my own, but I was stuck at home a lot, and it made me feel inadequate.”

Depression followed, as did a second stroke in 2018. But because he could still function in basic ways, no formal support was considered necessary. It wasn’t until 2023 — more than a decade after his stroke — that Mark’s sister managed to convince Mark to receive support, and he began having regular visits from Caremark.

Though reluctant initially, Mark admits, “I felt a little bit upset about it. I felt I could do it all on my own. [Having home care]. . . was a little bit weird at first, but I get on well with my care assistants now.

The difference has been life-changing. “I’ve been meeting new people, getting out more. They take me to a day centre now — I do woodwork there and cooking, which I used to love. There are people there who’ve had similar experiences to me. It’s nice to talk to them.”

When asked what life would be like without that support, he says simply: “I would be lonely. Lonely most of the time.”

He’s honest about the ongoing challenge. “I still feel a bit lonely sometimes. But I’m more open now. I enjoy the company — being with people with similar interests.”

Mark’s story didn’t begin with a hospital admission or a safeguarding concern. It began with a series of huge life-changing events, followed by isolation, then silence. His case is not unusual. Across the UK, thousands live in similar circumstances: not in immediate crisis, but at constant risk of decline through sheer lack of human connection.

David Glover, Joint CEO of Caremark, believes stories like Mark’s should be a national wake-up call, saying:

“We must move away from the idea that care only begins when someone can no longer cope. Sometimes, the most transformative thing we can offer isn’t physical help, it’s companionship. It’s noticing someone who’s slipping away and saying, ‘You matter.’ I am sure that there are people in every town in the UK suffering in silence because no one sees loneliness as urgent until it becomes medical.”

David is now calling on policymakers, families, and the general public to rethink what “care” really means. Rather than treating support as a last resort, he argues for a preventative approach that sees a few hours of companionship a week as just as valuable, if not more so, than crisis intervention down the line.

David added: “We see it every day — people rediscovering themselves because someone took the time to connect with them. That connection can be life-saving. The truth is, loneliness doesn’t wait for a crisis. So why should we?”

As Loneliness Awareness Week brings national attention to this issue, Caremark is urging the country to reframe how it views help, not as a sign of giving up, but as an act of courage and care. And for people like Mark, it’s proof that it’s never too late to come back from the quiet.