‘I do not intend to close’ says Heathfield antiques dealer after developer wins appeal

Designers and shoppers from London and Brighton have ordered statuary, planters, antique French armoires and dining tables from The Greenhouse since it was set up in 2008.

Wealden District Council refused consent for a mixed retail and apartment to be built on the site. But in a decision notice published earlier in August a planning inspector allowed the scheme to go ahead on appeal. However local traders say there are already empty retail units in the town, and a high percentage of those occupied are charity shops.

Applicant, the Vivian Brown Discretional Settlement Trust, was refused planning permission on grounds that the three-storey building would 'constitute an incongruous form of development that would not respect the character and general pattern of development in the immediate setting.' The council also judged the building to have an 'overbearing impact on a neighbour,' who strongly objected to the scheme.

But the inspector says benefits would include the provision of new homes at a time when the District was falling short of its housing targets. The notice went on: 'The proposal would provide an enlarged retail unit on the ground floor and would maintain an active shop front within a primary shopping area. This, together with four additional homes on the High Street, would provide a valuable boost to the viability and vitality of Heathfield including an increased footfall to local businesses.'

The Greenhouse owner (always known as David Greenhouse) also trades from an extensive warehouse and yard at the rear of the property which he owns. He plans to continue his business via a separate entrance from a neighbouring car park. He said: "To be honest, most of my customers contact me ahead online or via the phone to reserve and buy goods. But people will still be able to browse the garden. I do not intend to close."

David is dismissive of the view that Heathfield will benefit from a new shop, noting the proliferation of charity shops in the town. And he is critical of landlords who opt for the higher rents charities are prepared to pay, compared with business retailers. He said, "Heathfield is no longer a destination for shoppers or visitors. We have lost all our banks. People just don't come here any more. I don't know how the charity and coffee shops survive. Charity shops are run by managers on a healthy income but their staff are volunteers and they're taking, what, £50 a day? Coffee shops run with several staff on minimum wage, plus employers' costs.

"Heathfield Hardware on the opposite side of the High Street was there for 106 years and there were businesses interested in the building, but it has been let to a charity. That's a loss to the community. There are other retailers in the town who are planning to close too.