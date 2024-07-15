'I gave a kidney to my dad; now I'm giving my time to end kidney disease'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Grinstead resident Andrew Smyth had a special role at Kidney Research UK’s London Bridges Walk on Sunday, July 14.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long-standing volunteer for the charity, Andrew had the honour of awarding medals to the 1,300 supporters as they crossed the finish line, having walked past iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, St Pauls Cathedral and across six famous bridges.

Andrew first took part in the walk in 2005, after donating a kidney to his dad the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, 65, said: “I’m always keen to do whatever I can to promote Kidney Research UK and make a difference for people facing the same diagnosis that my dad did. At the London Bridges Walk, I love giving people their T-shirts and water, handing out medals and cheering them on. It was a brilliant day, once again.

Andrew handing out medals.

“You get to know everyone and it’s such a nice atmosphere. I really enjoy it and it’s nice to spend time with people who are also passionate about the cause.”

Andrew’s dad, David, was diagnosed with kidney disease, after inheriting the condition from his mother, who died from kidney failure in the early 1960s.

Andrew said: “He knew he would need treatment eventually and it reached the point where dialysis became necessary to keep Dad alive. He used to travel an hour each way for haemodialysis and stay in the unit for four hours to receive treatment. He did that multiple times a week for a few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t know much about kidney disease at the time, but I knew my dad needed a new kidney and offered him one of mine. My parents were reluctant for me to go through the operation in 2004, but it’s the best thing I’ve done in my life.

East Grinstead resident Andrew Smyth.

“It’s what I’m most proud of and it gave my dad an extra eight years of life before he died in 2012.

“Thankfully, my brother, who has also kidney disease, received a new kidney two years ago and is doing well too. It makes me wonder ‘why do we need two kidneys?’ We don’t have two hearts or two livers. It’s a blessing to be able to donate one to someone who needs it. For me that was my dad, which was amazing.”

Marc Shaw, head of community, events and volunteering at Kidney Research UK said: “The London Bridges Walk is always a fantastic day, and this year was no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a pleasure to meet with our community in the capital city and raise money towards life-saving research. There are around 116,000 people in West Sussex alone living with chronic kidney disease which could rise to 125,000 by 2033. We are delighted to have raised more than £110,000 thanks to all the people who supported the walk, to help fight the kidney emergency.”

After joining the London Bridges Walk in 2005, Andrew decided he’d like to become more involved as a volunteer for Kidney Research UK.

Andrew says: “I help out with as much as I can, from attending events to fundraising with my work and local businesses. I always encourage people to get involved and have been able to raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

“I’ve even dressed up as Beanie – the Kidney Research UK mascot! It's such a great day out, joining together with so many people to do something amazing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Bridges Walk was also attended by representatives of the Robert Dangoor Partnership for Living Kidney Donation, a partnership launched between Kidney Research UK and Give a Kidney to raise awareness and offer support for living kidney donors and recipients, like Andrew and his dad.