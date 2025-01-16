"I lost 10st 6lb and dropped 9 dress sizes in just over a year! You could too!"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kim Penfold had tried Slimming World many a time in the past but wasn’t in the right headspace to lose weight.

But, this time was the right time! In just over a year she went from 19st 12lb to 9st 6lb- a loss of 10st 6lb and dropped 9 dress sizes from a size 26 to a size 8!

Kim, from Seaford, East Sussex, had been overweight most of her adult life.

She had been a member of Slimming World various times, losing weight well, but always put it back on and had to rejoin.

Kim at Christmas 2024!.. 11st lighter!

Then in July 2023, Kim’s best friend Karen asked if she’d like to give it another go. Kim initially tried to talk herself out of it . She said, ‘I was always a September starter, as that was when the kids went back to school after the summer holidays and I enjoyed eating out and visiting places with them.’

But she remembered the shame she felt when visiting Disneyland Paris in August 2022 . ‘The turnstiles to access the rides were so narrow, I suffered terrible anxiety thinking that I wouldn’t fit through. I did, thankfully, but had to go sideways with everyone looking on’

And then there was the time on a recent family holiday when Kim had to have a seatbelt extender on the plane. ‘I was so embarrassed that the belt didn’t do up that I had my Mum ask the cabin crew for the extra belt!’

Kim also had heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure within the family and with all that in mind she took the brave decision to join her local Slimming World group! Kim joined in July 2023 at nearly 20st, and hit her target weight in August 2024, losing 10st 6lb. ’It was just the best feeling, seeing the weight fall off, fitting in different size clothes, feeling healthier, physically and mentally. Honestly, it’s been life changing!’

Kim on holiday in Tenerife in May 2023, a few months before she joined Slimming World

Kim has since lowered her target weight and has currently lost over 11st.

Staying to IMAGE Therapy in the group has been such a help to Kim. ‘Group is key to success,’ she said. ‘You have all the support from your consultant and fellow members, you get new recipe ideas, hints and tips and it’s just so inspiring. I left group with the belief I could lose weight, motivated and ready to stick to plan!’

Kim has learnt new habits and behaviours towards food which she believes is key.

Kim’s consultants Karen and Annie were behind her every step of the way. ‘The praise and support I received from them was just incredible. They believed in me, and I’m forever grateful that they were with me along the way.’

First picture is me in Disneyland Paris in August 2022. The second picture is of me as a Women of the Year finalist at the Slimming World Awards in November 2024.

Kim has 5 children and a grandson, so meal times are a busy time! ‘ With Food Optimising it’s so family friendly, you can still eat delicious, tasty food that the whole family can enjoy. The Slimming World frozen range has also been a huge help to me, quick and easy to cook and so filling!’

Kim had always been an active walker with her dog Chester. ‘Before, I used to get out of breath walking up hills and even on the flat if I’m honest but nowadays I’m racing around walking 6-7 miles a day in all weathers. Chester doesn’t know what’s hit him! It is so good for your physical and mental health and makes me feel so good.’

Kim says her weight loss journey has been life-changing. She’s lost more than 50% of her body weight and feels the best she’s ever felt, all thanks to Slimming World. ‘I received a letter and award from the founder of Slimming World, Margaret Miles- Bramwell OBE, saying "It’s changed your life, it’s extended your life, it may even have saved your life!" I believe this to be all true! I’ve lowered my chances of heart disease and diabetes which is what I set out to do.’

Because of Kim’s remarkable weight loss journey, she qualified for the semi finals of Slimming World’s Women of the Year 2024. She travelled to head office in Derbyshire to take part and went on to be a top 3 finalist and attended the Slimming World Awards evening which was held in Birmingham in November 2024. ‘Wow! I was so honoured to have made it through. I was just a woman from Seaford, who needed to lose weight ! The whole experience was incredible, I will hold on to such fond memories of the whole weekend where I was treated like royalty.’

Kim was a runner up in the competition which means she can now go on to do her dream job of becoming a Slimming World consultant and help others achieve their weight loss dreams. ‘I literally can’t wait to get going! I’m so passionate about Slimming World and what you can achieve if you believe in yourself, make changes to the way you look at food and think around it.’

Kim will be opening her new Slimming World group on Tuesday, January 28 at 7.00pm at Chyngton Methodist Church hall, Millberg Road, Seaford, BN25 3ST.

‘I’m looking forward to welcoming you all and helping you achieve your weight loss dreams, just as I’ve done,’ said Kim.’