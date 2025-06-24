“I love this tree because...” photo competition winners announced

Top entries in Sussex photography competition on show at Jubilee Library, Brighton, until June 28.

The winners of this year’s “I love this tree because...” photo competition have been announced with the top entries on show in Brighton now.

Paul O’Prey claimed the CPRE Sussex Countryside Photography Award for his image Dew Pond & Hawthorn.

Paul said: “I love these lone hawthorns by the dewpond on Ditchling Beacon because they give shade to thirsty sheep and rest to wind-weary birds. In blossom time they are alive with bees.

The Veteran Ash by Steve Geliot

"Dewponds and May trees are both rich in folklore and magic. This is a mysterious place; the city and the sea far below seem from another world.”

Steve Geliot came second for his image The Veteran Ash.

Evy Finney-Chokey won first prize in the Rising Stars category for Waves in the Wood.

Thoughtful interpretation

Waves in the Wood by Evy Finney-Chokey

CPRE Sussex trustee Penny Hudd said: "It is a real treat to see such beautiful and interesting pictures, each one giving us another way of seeing and appreciating our wonderful trees.”

Volunteer organiser James Tulley said: "The quality of submissions is really good this year, people have brought thoughtful interpretation and creativity to the subject, which is fabulous."

Judges

The expert panel of judges for this year’s competition included Beatrice Haverich of Brighton Metropolitan College; Harriet Broom from BHASVIC; Juliet Sargeant, Fellow of the Landscape Institute and award-winning garden designer; and Barnaby Ash and Dru Plumb of Ash & Plumb sculptors.

Dew Pond & Hawthorn by Paul O'Prey

“All the lovely, imaginative, pictures entered have given us another way of looking at trees, that's what I loved about this collection,” said Juliet.

Barnaby and Dru added: “Coming from different perspectives they’re all quite conceptually creative. Some of them are quite unexpected, which is inspiring."

Exhibition details

The winning images, plus a selection of shortlisted entries, are on show at the Jubilee Library Foyer Gallery, Brighton, until June 28.

The exhibition will then move to the Rampion Visitor Centre, Kings Road Arches, Brighton, over the summer.

Images, and the stories accompanying them, can also be viewed via an online gallery on the CPRE Sussex website here.

Tree Festival 2025

The photo competition was part of the Tree Festival 2025 – a celebration of the beauty and value of trees across the Living Coast.

CPRE Sussex would like to thank all the community groups who organised events for this year’s festival, as well as our sponsors and supporters – Connick Tree Care, Rampion Offshore Wind and The Living Coast.