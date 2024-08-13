'I love this tree because’ photo exhibition comes to Hove
Exhibition celebrating Brighton & Hove’s trees goes on display at The Garden Cafe in St Ann’s Well Gardens.
Stunning portraits of trees across Brighton & Hove are now on display at The Garden Cafe, St Ann’s Well Gardens, Hove.
Sixteen images were selected for exhibition from the 'I love this tree because...’ photo competition held earlier this year.
The competition, which received more than 100 entries, was part of the first Brighton & Hove Tree Festival.
The exhibition is on until the end of August. Entrance is free during normal cafe opening hours.
