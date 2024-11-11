Icklesham Village Voice

GREETINGS FRIENDS. And thanks to the kind folk who said they’d missed me !!

NOVEMBER gloom carried on for a whole week, and that S.A.D. symptom was about. Some sunshine would be nice. But during this gloomy period it has been very still under the cloud. No wind. No turbines turning, so no wind electricity, which in turn means using reserves powered by gas and fossil fuels. And we might have to have a few hours each day with no electricity. That used to be called a power cut.

THERE WON’T be a service in our church this coming Sunday, the second before Advent.

REMEMBRANCES this week include Margaret, Queen of Scotland,reformer of the church 1093; Elizabeth of Hungary, princess of Thuringia1231; Hilda, Abbes of Whitby 680; Edmund, King of the East Angles, martyr , 870; when the Danes invaded, Edmund refused to renounce his faith in Christ. He was shot with arrows and beheaded. His shrine in Bury St. Edmunds became a centre of pilgrimage.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY was beautifully comomorated at the Memorial Hall . The ceremony was led by Brian and Roger Pitt., to whom grateful thanks. It began outside and small named crosses were handed to some of the 50 + folk who attended, including the children. As the Roll of Honour of those from the village who gave their lives was read out, this named cross was placed in the sand near the silhouette of the soldier. The second part moved indoors, where a wreath was placed by the Memorial by Major Tony Haynes. After a prayer, people were invited to have some complimantary refreshments. A nice, nostalgic touch was the inclusion of Bovril !! Donations for the work of the Royal British Legion were gratefully accepted.

A CONCERT will take place in Winchelsea Church next Saturday 16th November beginning at 6pm. This will feature Simon Edge-Partingto and friends. We are promised an oboe, a cor Anglais, a trumpet, the organ and possibly a mezzo soprano. The tickets cost £10 available at the door, and funds are for the charity Raise Your Voices, which is a music charity working with people with dementia.

CHRISTMAS IS COMING, encouraged along by the Winchelsea Christmas Fair to be held in the New Hall on Saturday 16th November from 10.30 am. Stalls galore, cards, wrapping paper, hand knitted items, bulbs, chocolate, cheese, refreshments and lots of friends. It will be very busy.

AND FINALLY. Heard any good jokes lately? It is good to laugh, it brightens the day. Have a good week.