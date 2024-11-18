Icklesham Village Voice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
THERE WILL be a service at 9.30 am at Icklesham this coming Sunday. Do come and join the congregation. It is the Sunday before Advent, often quoting the Collect for the day, which urges us to ‘stir up the souls’ but is often taken to mean the cake or pudding. I wonder how many people make their own these days ? This Sunday is also dedicated to Christ the King.
WE REMEMBER these people during the week; Catherine of Alexandria , 4th C martyr; Eleanor of Castile, Queen Consort of Edward lst 1290.
CAROL SERVICE with a difference. There will be an Advent Carol Service at 6pm in Winchelsea Church on Sunday 1st December. This will consist of readings, Advent carols, choir items and time to reflect on the waiting aspect of the season. The annual service of lessons and carols will be on 22nd December.
CHRISTMAS MARKET. Five Villages House will be holding a grand Christmas Market on Thursday 28th November from 10am to 1pm . We are all invited to come along and join in for shopping and refreshments. Should be fun, see you there.
LIVE MUSIC at the Queen’s Head at 4pm on Sunday will be a Pub Juke Box in aid of Macmillan. Ian says he wants to retire !!
WELL, NOVEMBER is almost over, December on Sunday. Don’t get too caught up in all the busyness of preparation. Take some time out to enjoy the moment. I shall be glad when this grey cloud is eventually blown away. Trouble is, it will turn colder and wet again. Did we have ANY snow last year? Have a good week