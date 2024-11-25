Icklesham Village Voice

By Claire Louise Carle
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 21:05 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST

GREETINGS FRIENDS. I sincerely hope that Bert didn’t cause you any damage. At least we didn’t get the snow, but that wind was vicious wasn’t it? My grand-daughter works in the zoo in Dudley, and she sent some lovely pictures of the snow, including red pandas up a snowy tree! Apparently they LOVED it, being natives of the Himalayas.

WELL, NOVEMBER is about over – December on Sunday, so the year is almost gone. Do you review it and evaluate it? I’m just aware of being another year older !!

NO SERVICE at Icklesham on this Sunday. You will be more than welcome to come to the special Advent Carol Service at Winchelsea at 6pm on 1st December. It will begin in darkness and reflect on the waiting and anticipation of the arrival of the Messiah. We sanitise everything, but really that stable must have been a scruffy place to have a baby in, warm breath of the animals not with standing.

SATURDAY, tomorrow, is St. Andrew’s Day, Patron Saint of Scotland. Andrew was martyred in Patras.His relics were eventually brought to Scotland to be beyond the reach of his Roman persecutors.

REMEMBRANCES THIS week include Francis Xavier Missionary and Apostle of the Indies 552; Clement of Alexandria, 217; John of Damascus monk, 745.

PRODUCE MARKET is next week 14th December. Come and see what they have for sale. All of it is locally produced, and there are refills of useful things like washing up liquid. Refreshments are available too.

QUEEN’S HEAD live music on Sunday at 4pm wlil be played by Scarletta Heart. On Tuesday 3rd December at 7.30pm there will be a friendly Charity Quiz Night.

NOTHING ELSE to report. Keep calm and don’t get so caught up in the busy-ness that you have no time to enjoy the season. How are you doing on cards and present wrapping? Have a good week.

