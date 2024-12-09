Icklesham Village Voice

GREETINGS FRIENDS. Have you noticed the date? Some people are superstitious about 13, some regard it as a lucky day. For myself, it is lucky. On Friday 13th December 2013, eleven years ago, I moved into my bungalow here in Icklesham As they say,’should have done the move years ago.’ I am really content here, I like my bungalow, love my garden and really appreciate all the neighbours and friends. The only thing I miss is the shop which used to be here.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES. There is no service at Icklesham this week. On 22nd December at 4pm, there will be a special service of Lessons and Carols; on Christmas Day there will be a service of Communion as usual at 9.30 am. I think there is to be a gathering in the Manor Chapel for poems, readings and music at 6pm on Saturday 14th December. This could a lovely, relaxing time, followed by refreshments.

PRODUCE MARKET will be open on Saturday 14th. There are bound to be seasonal goodies available as well as refills of useful things like washing-up liquid. Refreshments are served, and the Market is open from 10am to to 1pm.

WINCHELSEA ARTS will present a Christmas Concert on Thursday 19th at 7.30 pm in Winchelsea Church. The emphasis this year is on French music. The church will be lavishly decorated following a French theme, and the music will be played by members of Hasting Phiharmonic Orchestra conducted by Marcio May da Silva. Come early to get a seat at this wonderful event.

IF YOU’D like to sing some more carols, come to the Nine Lessons and Carols at Winchelsea at 6pm on 22nd.Congregation, choir and solosts will combine to ‘make glad the heart.’

RUMOUR SAID that the Robin Hood would be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. NOT TRUE. They are open for you to celebrate the festive season with them.

DON’T GET so caught up in all the card writing, present shopping and the wrapping, that you haven’t time to enjoy all the fun, decorations and lights going on all around you. Have a good week.

Marion Lovell.