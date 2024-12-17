Icklesham Village Voice

GREETINGS FRIENDS. Just a short communication this week to wish you what used to be called the compliments of the season.

CHURCH SERVICES. The service of carols at St. Nicholas, Pett level, has had to be cancelled because the road is closed. There is no morning service at Icklesham on Sunday 22nd; instead there will be a Service of Lessons and Carols at 4 pm. There will be a service of Nine lessons and Carols at Winchelsea at 6 pm. Midnight mass is at Winchelsea beginning at 11.30 pm. On Christmas Day there will be a service of Parish Communion in Icklesham at 9.30 am.

ICKLESHAM PANTOMIME. The Pantomime and Drama Society will be performing Cinderella in the Memorial Hall on 16, 17, and 18 January 2025 at 7. 30 pm with a matine on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets at £ 10 for adults , £5 for children and under 5s are free. You can book tickets at the box office 0333 666 3366 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/ipads on line. Do come.

WINTER SOLSTICE.This falls on Saturday 21st this year; On that day sunrise will be at 07.57 and sunset will be at 15.53.

AND FINALLY. Mai wish you a happy Christmas with family and friends, doing what you like best. And for 2025 I wish you peace, prosperity and good health. I hope also that we may have peace in the world.HAPPY CHRISTMASS.

There won’t be a column on 27th; I’ll write again in January for 3rd I hope.

Happy Christmas to you too.