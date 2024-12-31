Icklesham Village Voice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
ICKLESHAM CHURCH will not have a service this coming Sunday. You would be warmly welcomed at Pett at 9.30 am 0r Winchelsea at 11 am for parish Eucharist.
CINDERELLA IS waiting in the wings to welcome you to the Icklesham Pantomime. Performances are to take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 16, 17 and 111118 january at 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, with a matinee at 2.30 pm on Saturday. Tickets are £10 per adult, £5 per child, under 5s free. Book your ticket online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ipads or phone 0333 666 3366. There is another online address -- www.ickleshamipads.org.uk which you could try. I suggest that you book soon. It is very popular and may sell out. For myself, these local productions are so much more fun than the lavish commercial ones. I suppose I’m not upto date enough to recognise pop stars etc. I prefer the local references and in uendoes.
SPRING IS showing signs in the garden. The mild weather has encouraged plants to flower; the autumn camellia is still lovely, the vibunam is full of pale pink flowers, hellebores are doing very nicely, that little daisy plant which grows in cracks in the paving – is it auregium or some such name, is flowering, that big leaved plant with pink spikes is flowering all over the garden, and marigolds are having a lovely time. I realise that they are mostly pink, except for the marigolds of course. But I do wonder about creatures which should be hibernating. What happens to them if they wake too early and there us no food? Bumble bees for instance, are about. And what about frogs?
MOST ORGANISATIONS will be resuming meetings during the coming week, so check them out.
AND FINALLY. Nothing else to report. See you around, have a good week. And Happy New Year.
Marion Lovell