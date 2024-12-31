Icklesham Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

GREETINGS FRIENDS. I do hope that your Christmas plans went well, and may I take the opportunity to wish you Lots of good things for the coming year -- good health, happiness, succsee if you have a new venture coming up, a few nice surprises and above all, peace. Peace within yourself, peace in your families and friendships and, above all, peace in the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ICKLESHAM CHURCH will not have a service this coming Sunday. You would be warmly welcomed at Pett at 9.30 am 0r Winchelsea at 11 am for parish Eucharist.

CINDERELLA IS waiting in the wings to welcome you to the Icklesham Pantomime. Performances are to take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 16, 17 and 111118 january at 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, with a matinee at 2.30 pm on Saturday. Tickets are £10 per adult, £5 per child, under 5s free. Book your ticket online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ipads or phone 0333 666 3366. There is another online address -- www.ickleshamipads.org.uk which you could try. I suggest that you book soon. It is very popular and may sell out. For myself, these local productions are so much more fun than the lavish commercial ones. I suppose I’m not upto date enough to recognise pop stars etc. I prefer the local references and in uendoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPRING IS showing signs in the garden. The mild weather has encouraged plants to flower; the autumn camellia is still lovely, the vibunam is full of pale pink flowers, hellebores are doing very nicely, that little daisy plant which grows in cracks in the paving – is it auregium or some such name, is flowering, that big leaved plant with pink spikes is flowering all over the garden, and marigolds are having a lovely time. I realise that they are mostly pink, except for the marigolds of course. But I do wonder about creatures which should be hibernating. What happens to them if they wake too early and there us no food? Bumble bees for instance, are about. And what about frogs?

User (UGC) Submitted

MOST ORGANISATIONS will be resuming meetings during the coming week, so check them out.

AND FINALLY. Nothing else to report. See you around, have a good week. And Happy New Year.

Marion Lovell