Icklesham Village Voice

By Claire Louise Carle
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 20:04 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 09:04 BST
GREETINGS FRIENDS. Just a couple of things this week. But I will comment on the weather; this cold, grey, still stuff is boring and debilitating. And there seem to be lots of bugs about. The days are lengthening a bit now; sunrise on 19th was at 07.51 and sunset at 16.23.

ICKLESHAM CHURCH will have a service at 9.30 am this coming Sunday. This is the last Sunday of Epiphany and the last service to be taken by Revd Jonathan Meyer before his retirement. He is going to be missed. Services for the next three month will continue on the second and fourth Sundays as usual , led by Rev. David Page. After Easterm who knows? It will be difficult for us all. Come to the service on 26th if you are able.

CONGRATULATIONS IPADS. It was a brilliant pantomime and such fun. The massive audience was in good voice the night I went; it was well rehearsed; well dressed; well cast; well lit; well known and a rip-roaring success. Thank you somuch, and here’s to next year. Hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did.

AND FINALLY.Keep warm, stay well and have a good week.

Marion Lovell

