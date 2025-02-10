Icklesham Village Voice

GREETINGS FRIENDS. Sorry not to be with you last week.

My boiler broke down on Saturday, was mended on Thursday. So the main thing on my mind was how to keep warm. But it set me thinking. When I was a child, long, long ago, I lived in a house with only coal fires. Two bedrooms had little grates and were connected to the chimney from two rooms downstairs. But the only time I can remember a fire was when I was ill in bed. The flickering firelight in a darkened room was lovely. But winters were colder then and we had frost and snow every winter. There were lovely frost patterns on the window panes, INSIDE. So my bedroom was freezing, iterally. We were tougher then and have become too reliant on a softer life-style. It also made me much more aware of what it must be like living on the street. At least I was sheltered and dry.

ICKLESHAM CHURCH will not have a service this Sunday. Although to Vicar has retired, the pattern of services on the second and fourth Sundays will remain during the vacancy. This Sunday is the third before Lent and its old name is Septuagesima.

LENT LUNCHES. These will begin on Thursday 6th March at 12.30pm. That is the day after Ash Wednesday. The lunches will be held in the Manor Chapel of the church and will consist of home-made soup, bread, butter and cheeses various. On 6th march the charity will be Family Support work. Do come and join us.

HAVING HIBERNATED for the best part oof a week, I missed any other news I might have told you about -- sorry. Will try to do better.

AND FINALLY.Stay well and keep warm during the week. Daffodils are out, and so are some celandines to add to my flower list, so Spring must coming nearer. Mind you, it was warm enough to sit out in the sun a couple of weeks ago.

Marion Lovell.