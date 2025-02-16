Icklesham Village Voice
ICKLESHAM CHURCH will have a 9.30 am Service this coming Sunday led by Rev. David Page. The choir from St. Thoms, Winchelsea will be visiting to join the congregation and share coffee afterwards. It is part of the initiative to help the three churches in the Benefice work more closely together. Would you like to come and join us? If you would, but have transport problems, let me know and we’ll see what we can do to help. This Sunday is the second before Lent. The old name is sexagesim.
LENT LUNCH. The first one will be on 6th March at 12.30 in the Manor Chapel in icklesham Church. Do you fancy some home-made soupm bread & butter and cheeses? Well then, come and join us. You will be very welcome. The charity to be supported is Family Support Work.
THIS WEEK we remember Matthias the Apostle; Ethelbert,King of Kent, the first Christian King of England 616; George Herbert, priest and poet, 1633; and Oswald, Bishop of Worcester 992.
CRAFT FAIR. There is to be an Easter Craft Fair on Saturday 1st March in the Memorial Hall from 10am until 3pm. It is free to enter and there is plenty of free parking .
Refreshments will be available all day and there will be an Easter raffle. This is well worth a visit.
QUEEN’S HEAD will have live music at 4pm on Sunday played by Crooked Style. On Tuesday 25th at 7.30pm there will be a friendly Charity Quiz Night.
AND FINALLY. That’s it folks, as someone used to say. Hope you have a good week and that we have some sunshine to temper the very cold east wind. Did you make someone laugh today?
Marion Lovell.