Icklesham Village Voice

Written by Marion Lovell

GREETING FRIENDS. The month used to be known as ‘February fill-dyke’ and it has lived up to that old name hasn’t it? But the increasing daylight is bringing out more flwers in the gardens. I have daffodils now, and all the tete-a-tete are really ready to go. On 23rd February the sun arose at 06.59; on 1st March, tomorrow it will be at 06.43.Sunset on those days was 17.28 and will be at 17.38/ We’ll be at the equinox soon.

ICKLESHAM CHURCH will not have a service this coming Sunday. It is the last before Lent and is known as quinqugesima.

ASH WEDNESDAY is on 5th March and there will be a service ar Winchelsea at 6pm. There will be ashing, when ash from the burnt Palm Sunday croses left from last year will be used to mark participant’s foreheads.

LENT LUNCH. The first one takes place in the Manor Chapel in Icklesham Church on Thursday 6th March at 12.30. Do come and enjoy home-made soup; bread; butter; various cheeses. Bring a friend as well if you wish. The charity supported will be Family Support Work.

HOW SOON do you buy Easter eggs? There are plenty in the shops already, also cards. We don’t send nearly as many cards as we do at Christmas do we?

IT SEEMS incredible that the terrible war in Ukraine ha reached its third anniversary. In my view, it is beyond belief to suggest that anyone but Russia can be blamed for starting it. So many dead and towns devastated all caused by greed for land, which has many rare minerals. That’s simplistic I suppose, but I’m not a politician.

ASH WEDNESDAY is preceded by Shrove Tuesday of course. How do you like your pancakes? Savoury? Sweet? Lemon?? Orange? Sugar?? Or are you creative and make a meal by stuffing them? It was supposed to be a way of using up the last of winter stores before the Lenten fast.

AND FINALLY. I do seem to have gone on and on about the religious seasons this week. Sorry if you knew all about it already. Sorry too if it is not your thing. But it helps the mind to acknowledge a highr authority. Enough. Hope you have a good week and that the sun shines.