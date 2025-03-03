Icklesham Village Voice

Written By Marion Lovell

GREETINGS FRIENDS. Not much to report this week, but I would like to clear up something. It is still me writing about icklesham although the accredited line may be different. This is because a very kind friend helps me out because I cannot send copy on-line. My eyesight is not up to that, so I send it to her by email and she sends it on for me. Apparently it would be difficult for the paper to sort that out. However they are going to try.

DAYLIGHT INCREASING. On 1st March sunrise was at 06.43 and sunset was at 17.38; on 8th March sunrise will be at 06.28 and sunset at 17.50. I think that is 27 minutes more daylight.

ICKLESHAM CHURCH will have a service at 9.30am this coming Sunday, the first of Lent. It will be led by Rev. David Page.

PRODUCE MARKET will be open on Saturday 8th March from 10am until 1pm. There will be lots of excellent local goods for sale; home made bread and savouries, fresh, prepacked meat and sausages from the Pett Butcher, jams and chutneys; cards; and maybe chocolate. There may even be some vegetables. Do support this if you are able.

MEMORIAL HALL activities are many and varied. I’m beginning a little research to find out just what and when. I really don’t know all that takes place. I’ll let you know in due course.

THE MOST NOTABLE person to remember this week is King Edward, Bishop of Lincoln 1910

AND FINALLY. That’s all folks.. Have a good week. Make someone laugh every day if you can. And it’s still me. Marion.