Icklesham Village Voice

Written by Marion Lovell

GREETINGS FRIENDS. They sorted out who was writing this didn’t they? Thank you. I do like to be recognised !!. There is only a little news this week, so I will burble about Spring. I have really enjoyed the warm sun this past week, but unfortunately the temperature is forecast to drop by the time you read thus. I was enjoying sitting in the sun today, wearing a brightly coloured top. To my delight, a peacock butterfly thought I was a flower and rested on me. There were also tortoishell butterflies and a beautiful yellow brimstone. There are lots of bees enjoying the flowers especially the hellebores and the vibunum tree.

ICKLESHAM CHURCH will not have a service this coming Sunday, the second Sunday of Lent. There will be services at 9.30 am at Pett and Winchelsea at 11 am. You will be very welcome at either.

WE REMEMBER these people this week: Edward, King of the West Saxons 978; Joseph of Nazareth, who, it is believed, was born in 30BC,He had gour sons and died in AD 20. Also Benedict, Abbot of Monte Cristo 550 and Thomas Cranmer, Archbishop of Canterbury .But the best known is Patrick,Bishop of Armagh and patron Saint of Ireland.

THE VERNAL EQUINOX is on 20th March this year. Sunrise on 8th was at 06.28 and will be at 06.12 on 15th; sunset was 17.50 and will be at 18.02. By my reckoning, that is 25 minutes more daylight.

AND FINALLY. Who have you made laugh lately? It’s good fun and you don’t have to tell jokes, just say something silly ! Have a good week.