Icklesham Village Voice

Written By Marion Lovell.

GREETINGS FRIENDS. Wasn’t the Equinox last week the most perfect day? You will have noticed the lengthening days? Sunrise on 29th march is 05.40 and sunset is 18.25.

Our reward for this extra light is that frustrating change of clock. On 29th we move the time FORWARD one hour. Why? Who benefits from BST? It really annoys me !!!!

MOTHERING SUNDAY. On 30th March the mid-lent service will be only at Winchelsea at 11 am. Little posies will be given to all ladies in the congregation. It would be lovely to have the children with us to help to give them out. Rev’d Ruth Gostelow will lead the service.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY. The Spring Show will be on Saturday 5th April . To enter the Show write the class numbers on a piece of paper together with your name and address and deliver it to 22 High Fords by 7pm on Wednesday 2nd April.. It is 30p per class. Staging is between 8 and 10am and the Show is open to the public from 2pm. This Show also includes a section for children's classes. Schedules are still available from the above address.

NOTHING ELSE to report. I am trying to find out just how many bookings there are each week in the Memorial Hall. Hope you have good week. I would be willing to bet someone will be late on Sunday !!