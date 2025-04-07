Icklesham Village Voice
GREETINGS FRIENDS. HAVE YOU NOTICED HOW GLORIOUS THE HEDGEROWS ARE? Suddenly the warm sun has brought forth all the blackthorn blossom. Some parts are white like snow, and the gorse is out brightly yellow’ and there are carpets of wood anemones and wild flowers in the woodland. What a beautiful time of year. Of course, gardeners are saying that we need rain !!!! Do you agree with Robert Browning -- Oh to be in England, now that April’s here.
ICKLESHAM CHURCH will have a service at 9.30 am this Sunday, Palm Sunday. Then there will be a 9.30am service on Easter Sunday, but no service on 27th April, so the pattern is a little different. And there will be a special service of Meditation and Music on Good Friday from 2pm, lasting until about 3.30pm. All these will be led by Revd. David Page.
PRODUCE MARKET will be open to serve you delicious goodies from 10am. Come and see what there is.
HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY. Thanks to everyone who entered our Spring Show. The flowers looked wonderful and and the cookery section mouth watering. It was lovely to see the artwork from the children. The Robin Hood sponsored the medals for the section. Also thankyou to Judy, Simon, Mick Stuart, and Chris for setting out the hall on Friday afternoon. AND thanks to all those who helped to tidy up after the Show, on Saturday. More thanks to the judges Eric, Sally and Hattie. Eric the flower judge was very impressed with the quality of t he exhibits and found it difficult to choose the winners. Well
done to all trophy winners also, Fletcher the child with most points and to Red House team with most points . Finally thankyou to everyone who donated prizes . This is very much appreciated,
AND FINALLY. I WON’T BE WRITING NEXT WEEK SO MAY I WISH EVERYONE A Happy Easter,
Marion Lovell