Icklesham Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

By Marion Lovell

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GREETINGS FRIENDS. HAVE YOU NOTICED HOW GLORIOUS THE HEDGEROWS ARE? Suddenly the warm sun has brought forth all the blackthorn blossom. Some parts are white like snow, and the gorse is out brightly yellow’ and there are carpets of wood anemones and wild flowers in the woodland. What a beautiful time of year. Of course, gardeners are saying that we need rain !!!! Do you agree with Robert Browning -- Oh to be in England, now that April’s here.

ICKLESHAM CHURCH will have a service at 9.30 am this Sunday, Palm Sunday. Then there will be a 9.30am service on Easter Sunday, but no service on 27th April, so the pattern is a little different. And there will be a special service of Meditation and Music on Good Friday from 2pm, lasting until about 3.30pm. All these will be led by Revd. David Page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PRODUCE MARKET will be open to serve you delicious goodies from 10am. Come and see what there is.

Tell us your team news.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY. Thanks to everyone who entered our Spring Show. The flowers looked wonderful and and the cookery section mouth watering. It was lovely to see the artwork from the children. The Robin Hood sponsored the medals for the section. Also thankyou to Judy, Simon, Mick Stuart, and Chris for setting out the hall on Friday afternoon. AND thanks to all those who helped to tidy up after the Show, on Saturday. More thanks to the judges Eric, Sally and Hattie. Eric the flower judge was very impressed with the quality of t he exhibits and found it difficult to choose the winners. Well

done to all trophy winners also, Fletcher the child with most points and to Red House team with most points . Finally thankyou to everyone who donated prizes . This is very much appreciated,

AND FINALLY. I WON’T BE WRITING NEXT WEEK SO MAY I WISH EVERYONE A Happy Easter,

Marion Lovell