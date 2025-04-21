Icklesham Village Voice

By Marion Lovell

AND FINALLY I’m sorry that the time has come for me to ask for Someone to take over from me as the Icklesham correspondent. It is a real struggle for me to see enough to read the computer screen. And so I must relinquish what has been a very long association, which I have enjoyed. Do you feel like taking over, or have someone in mind who might? It is not too onerous, and people do provide the information, you don’t have to go looking for it. Obviously there is more some weeks than others. It would be a shame if Icklesham vanished from the Village Voice. Could you think about it? We could have a chat about it if you like.