Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, another wet week, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up any time soon. So, dust off those wellies, brollies and waterproofs. Wetsuit and snorkel if you have them.

OH, WHAT A MESS. Well, the day had finally come at our house. We had bought our beautiful house in Iden purely for its garden, or more to the point the size of the garden. With our love of all things 1940s and agricultural we needed space to have a big enough garage and shed complex to be able to house these not so small items.

Unfortunately, when we moved in, we had quite a few life events, with Cancer, Covid and IVF, any plans for the house had to be put on hold. Well! Not anymore! This week it has been all systems go in the garden.

Obviously, the main supervisor Mr C Robin was in charge as the mini digger and dump truck ploughed their way through the garden leaving large tracks behind them in the wet soggy grass. Although very excited about the mechanical beasts, he kept his distance and made sure I did too.

Spartan Brickwork and Landscaping were the heavy horses in this project and managed to use the big metal beasts to level the garden area. By the middle of the week the garden was looking like we had taken our interest of the 1940s to the next level - recreating the Somme with trenches and fox holes. It wasn’t until Friday, the concrete lorries appeared. I wish I had been there to see my little ones’ face as they turned up and poured concrete into the garden.

Unfortunately, work was calling. I was told that the shrieks of excitement and the jumping about watching the work was rather amusing to all the adults in the area.

On Saturday morning we stood at the edge of our rather large concrete floor; Christopher was very interested to see how it felt underfoot as he had seen grown men standing in wellies surrounded by grey thick mud. I lifted him up onto the concrete and although rather panicky to start with, he quickly realised it was hard and laughed while jumping up and down on it in his wellies. Finally - I thought to my myself, once the workshop and garage turns up…. I’ll get my garden back and then it’ll be full steam ahead with my plans, plants and water features.

MISSING MITZI. A beloved cat of a local residence. Mitzi usually stays at home but has sadly been missing since last Thursday night. She is very timid but very loving and dearly missed. If anyone see her, please could you let us know via my email or the Old Bakery, in Iden. Pretty, small female cat, very light colouring with distinctive light brown markings in the forehead down to the nose, blue eyes.

IDEN NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY. They are BACK! Well, technically they returned last Friday with a fantastic talk from Colin Page, which was enjoyed by a packed hall including a few new members from Iden. INHS are a wonderful group of people who research and work hard to find very interesting speakers and topics that are worth coming to the hall to see. They have a large following, with some regulars venturing down from Canterbury. On October 25 they will be welcoming Michael Wachter who is a dedicated gardener at Great Dixter. He will be discussing Meadow and Rewilding Ecology. £4 on the door or become a member from a minimum of £15 for a full season. Did I mention that INHS have just had their 106th meeting?

CHARITY WORK. Tea, Coffee and Pimms for Macmillan Cancer Support. Friday, October 25, 2pm- 5pm. In the Old Hall, Church Lane. Parking in the Playing Field Car Park. Please support a worthy charity.

THE SHOEBOX APPEAL. Iden residence have always been very quick to help others less fortunate and this is one of the appeals we like to help with. We ask people to join in with our Shoebox Appeal 2024 and fill a Shoebox for a family – not just a child. The list contains items for all family members and includes different items.

The Shoebox appeal has been running since 1992. Delivering smiles to thousands of people in Eastern Europe over the years. It’s a really simple idea, anyone can get involved. We’re always looking for help from schools, churches and businesses, as well as individuals to join in with the Shoebox Appeal. Your shoeboxes will go to the poorest people in Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania.

Unlike many other shoebox appeals, our scheme collects boxes for entire families and the elderly, so nobody’s left out. We believe that sending shoeboxes shows love from British people to those in war-torn or poverty-stricken circumstances, regardless of their background, colour, creed or religion. The families who receive your Christmas shoeboxes often have to choose between buying food or fuel. Buying presents is a low priority, as their homes often lack running water or are cold, damp and dark because they have no electricity.

Our Shoebox Appeal list mixes 11 essential and luxury items. For example: knitted hat, chocolate, soap and flannel, toothbrush and toothpaste, candle and holder, playing cards, hairbrush, tape measure, soft toy, calculator, shampoo. Details of this year's boxes and the full leaflet is available in All Saints Church, Iden. Boxes to be in the Church/Store please by SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER. Thank you.

BRING A PUMPKIN. With the help of Christopher Robin and the Village Hall Committee. I will be hosting a Children’s Hallowe'en party at the Village Hall. Saturday, November 2 from 2-5pm. Entry fee is £3 per child (adults can come in for free). Bring a pumpkin to carve, we have wizard wands and witches broom making. Colouring activities, face painting, cookie decorating. Monster making, and all sorts of games, as well as a mini disco before everyone is escorted off the premises with a party bag. Let me know if you want to bring your little monsters or grand-monsters – please feel free to dress up! [email protected] or 01797 280500.

QUIZ NIGHT. The save the bell committee are thrilled to announce that another Quiz Night is coming to Iden Village Hall! Join us for an exciting evening filled with trivia, laughter, and friendly competition on Thursday, November 7.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS. After a rather productive meeting it has been decided! Iden will start it’s Christmas Festivities on Sunday, December 1 with Our Advent Church Service at 10am, this will be a family service, so all are welcome. On Thursday, December 5 from 2pm – 5pm I will be at the church eagerly awaiting all who would like to help dress our Christmas trees, and the church - there will be Christmas music and snacks for your efforts.

On Sunday, December 8 we will have our Christmas Carol service, with refreshment afterwards. On Saturday, December 14 the Iden Village Hall will be having their Christmas Lunch – prebook to not miss out £15 per person, seats filling fast. On Sunday, December 22 we will have our Children’s Christmas party. Then our Christmas Service on Wednesday, December 25. After all that excitement I may need some time to re-cooperate.

Please don’t forget to join our many clubs and groups in Iden. We have our regular Short Mat Bowls every Wednesday from 2 til 4. A friendly group of people who are happy to welcome newcomers for a leisurely game of bowls in a warm, dry hall. The Iden WI have approximately 25 residences, come and join us in the hall on the 2nd Tuesday of every month for a warm drink, catch up on the local gossip and listen to one of our many interesting speakers.

Hymnsong plus will now be on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the usual time of 10.30am in the Old Hall. It will be the same mixture of hymns, songs and poems followed by coffee and custard creams. The ability to sing in not a requirement. Come and give it a try.

October / November Dates: -

25th October. Tea, Coffee and Pimms, in the Old Hall 2pm – 5pm

25th October. Natural History Society, at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

27th October. Church Service, at All Saints Church 10am.

30th Short Mat Bowls, in the Village Hall 2pm – 4pm.

31st October. Bingo in the Village Hall. Doors open 2pm. Eyes down 2.30pm.

2nd November. Bring your own Pumpkin children’s Party at the Village Hall 2-5pm

4th November. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

5th November. Hymnsong Plus, at The Old Hall from 10.30c

5th November. Parish Council Meeting, at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

12th November WI Meeting, in the Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.