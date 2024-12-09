Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, I hope you are all keeping warm and stress free during this festive period.

NEVER ENOUGH HOURS IN A DAY. Not content with having a busy work life, a busy village life, a busy family life and Christmas round the corner. I felt I must have had enough time to add the building of a workshop and a garage…. After quite a few years of thinking, ‘surfing the net’ and researching we finally clicked the order now button on our chosen outbuilding…well 8 weeks later we were standing outside our house watching a man with a very fancy looking forklift off load his lorry into our front garden. The excitement very quickly turned to the questioning of how on earth were we getting the 6m long flat packed pallets into the garden, and how were we going to get in through the front door that evening. Well luckily enough we had help in the shape of my two knights in shining armour who turned up on Friday and Sunday. Sir Garry, Rider of the Home Delivery Van – my bestie from work and Sir Oli of Ashford - godfather of my blonde-haired boy. With only beverages and a sausage sandwich as payment. Five of us, oh yes Christopher had to help too, huffing and puffing as he walked small pieces back and forth following us all and placing his pieces onto his own pallet then awaiting a high five before trapsing across the muddy waterlogged garden for his next piece of wood. Two long wet days of breaking down pallets and carrying wood to the other end of the garden we finally finished. I looked over to the now cleared drive and entrance to the house. Unfortunately, as I looked the other way the Somme had once again returned, but in the distance at the end of the garden stood 3 very large pallets of wood now in the right place and awaiting assembly …I will keep you updated in the progress.

CHRISTMAS HAS STARTED IN IDEN

IDEN’S STAR. It’s been a welcoming sight to drive to work in the chilly dark mornings now and see the bright star above our church, as a beacon promoting the Christmas spirit. It was on Saturday 30th November when we all congregated in the churchyard patiently waiting for 4pm. Two of our bravest village men had gone to venture up the bell tower to find the rest of the broken clapper while everyone else stood outside chatting and catching up with each other. Christopher took it all in his stride. He welcomed everyone and was quite amused by the large group of dogs that had also decided to also join the switch on event. We were given the nod, so Chris and I briskly went into the church and positioned ourselves by the switch. Now we had been practicing how to press the button all week – just to make sure we understood what we were going to do. Christopher stood excitedly next to me as we listened to everyone start the count down. … 4,3,2,1 and with that Christopher pressed the button and we heard everyone cheer and clap. “Mummy. I go have a look” and with that he wandered off back through the church and out the porch where he was welcomed with a cheer as he looked up looking for a star and clapped at the vision of the lit star. Thank you all who came.

All Saint Church, Iden. Carol Service on 8th December

On the 5th Christopher, Nick and I headed for the church for an afternoon of trimming trees and filling ourselves with mince pies and mulled wine. Trying to negotiate the church porch doors with large boxes of spare decorations we entered the church admiring the decorations in the porch which had the Trademark of the wonderful Gill Griffin (the former Iden Village Voice reporter) Gills’ decorating always makes me smile, because it’s warmth, fun, excitement and everything in between if you had a picture dictionary Christmas would be a well decorated tree by Gill. It didn’t take long before residence came to join in the merriment. The WI ladies as usual came with a set plan – armed with beautiful partly handmade decorations, snow spray and a couple of sheets. They descended on their tree of choice like angels on a mission, with a white and green theme. We had a parish council committee member also happy to help and was quite happily trimming the parish council tree while listening to the carols echoing through the church. It wasn’t long before the bowls club tree was trimmed by Anne and Rob. It was then, the turn of the children as they came straight from school to help. Sitting at a table the adults helped make snowmen and elves and put together paper chains as the children either assisted or supervised the hard work. My Christopher with hollow legs had spent most of the time helping himself --- to chocolate biscuits, chocolate coins and a tower of mince pies. He carefully brought over his foraging and sat next to another child, happily saying hello and asking them if they were happy. In between bites of his mince pies his stuck out his tongue so I could stick the gummed paper chain strips together. when the decorations were finished the children excitedly propelled the items onto their tree, and then the adults realigned them all, as we do. Thank you all who came to trim trees.

On 7th We had our wonderful Indoor Boot fair at the Village Hall – which is always very well organised Teresa. With every table booked up, the doors opened at 2pm. Although the weather was abysmal it didn’t stop the hall making £177 well done Teresa for all your hard work!

On 8th we were again at the church, but this time for our Village Christmas Carols. With candles lit around the church, the porch and window ledges being decorated beautifully, the homemade stable was out fully stocked with all the knitted members Christopher could put into it. The soup cauldron was switched on full of mulled wine warming. The pews are filled with smiling happy people - We were ready, and Joy began the service. The readings were beautifully read, the carols were sung by all and as always Susannah played the organ with professionalism and finesse that you would only find at St Paul Cathedral. We were gifted with the Choirettes singing a few small pieces for us and the children came up to read an acrostic poem for the season. Once the last carol had been sung and Joy finished the service off with a prayer, we all spent time catching up with each other over a warm mince pie and mulled wine. Christopher grabbed his cupcakes and rushed over to the children who had read in the service to give them cake and chocolate to say thank you.

On Friday 13th December, Iden Natural Historical Society will be welcoming David Dennis as their speaker. As an Entomologist he will be inviting us to follow him on an adventure into the evolution and fossils of insects. We will be looking at several Sussex based specimens as well as some new recent discoveries. Sounds like a very interesting talk and another not to be missed. At the village hall at 7.30pm. This will be the last meeting of the year; they will start again on 10th January with Barry Yates and his talk titled Seaside flowers by Rye Harbour.

Tree Trimming at All Saints, Iden.

On the Saturday 14th December, the Village Hall commitee will be hosting their christmas lunch. Pre-booked tickets only now. but with 70 tickets booked and a very organised plan from the committee this should be a wonderful event. Starts at 12.30.

On Sunday 15th we will be having our advent service at All Saints. All welcome. Starts 10am

Please note that Hymnsong Plus will be a CarolSong with poems on Tuesday 17 December at 10.30 in the Old Hall. Everyone welcome. There will be no Hymnsong on December 3.

A NEW YEAR A NEW YOU. With new years resolutions not far away, it might be worth mentioning Margot Dixon and her ‘gentle yoga’ classes at Iden Village Hall. Starting up again on Thursday 9th January 9.15 – 10am. These classes are suitable for those that are stiff and inflexible and are looking for a gentle stretching, balancing, bending and twisting, breathing techniques etc in a fun and non -competitive environment. No getting up and down off the floor. With a chair nearby for resting when needed throughout the class. Everyone welcome men and women welcome. For further information please email Margot on [email protected].

December Dates: -

13th December. Iden Natural History Society. Iden Village Hall at 7.30pm

14th December. Iden’s Christmas Lunch – prebooked tickets only

15th December. Advent Christmas Service, at All Saints Church at 10am

16th December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

17th December. CarolSong – instead of Hymnsong in the Old Hall at 10.30am.

18th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

22nd December. Children’s Christmas Party, at the Village Hall at 12-2pm

25th December. Christmas Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.