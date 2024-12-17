Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, the festivities are well upon us and the big day is almost on the horizon. This will be the last article until the new year so I would like to take the time to thank everyone who takes the time to read my article about Iden. I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Christopher has been enjoying the fun and games this year. With sparkly lights hung from trees, windows and hedges - everyone wishing each other merry Christmas and colourful pretty ornaments hung around the house. And the cakes – oh the cakes he has absolutely loved the increase of cake in our house. A wonderful friend of ours had gifted us a homemade Christmas pudding wrapped in parchment paper and string, which we had lovingly put in the fridge until the big day – however every time I turn around my little poppet is walking back into the front room with the pudding “Look mummy. I have cake please”. I frog marched him back to the fridge to put his new friend back. Work has been ridiculously busy as you might expect, and unfortunately Christopher and I have managed to catch a bad cold which has slowed proceedings down a bit, but I still needed to run through my to do list. Christopher was occupied with cars and Peppa pig, so I managed to hide myself away in the front bedroom and retrieve all the presents I had been squirreling away through out the year. Armed with scissors and cello tape in one hand and wrapping paper within grabbing distance, I sat on the carpet attempting to wrap present like some sort of unhinged mental asylum residence….with cello tape hanging from the cupboard, while leaning on the paper joint that had just been folded and then trying to stretch to reach the cello tape which was just slightly out of finger tips reach which ended up with me knocking the cello tape – which stuck to my elbow and then tried to escape out of the room unravelling and sticking to everything in its path. This wouldn’t have been so bad if this was the last present, but this was the second and I had a long way to go. Sighing under my breath I could hear Christopher downstairs asking “Daddy, where mummy?”, and then hearing the dreaded answer “Mummys upstairs Chris” … I sat frozen in silence while I waited the anticipated footsteps up the stairs. No sign so far so I continued my harassed, panic wrapping. I was just about finished when I did finally hear the footsteps. I jumped up and shut the door behind me as the blonde mop of hair appeared at the top of the stairs. “Mummy? What doing?”. I quickly replied “Ummm, folding washing poppet”. He gave me a look of disbelief and peered behind me at the closed door “Downstairs mummy” I nodded, and we wandered back down stairs. I turned the kettle on happy in the knowledge I had ticked off something on the to do list although not happy with the lack of pride or the quality of the wrapping. Hopefully next year I’ll have more time.

On Saturday morning the village hall was once again busy with the sounds of excited committee members and their volunteers, rushing around bringing in supplies from their cars, straightening up their Christmas head dresses and arranging the glasses on the beautifully dressed tables. It wasn’t long before the smell of Christmas dinner brought the masses to the door. With over 60 people hungry for lunch. We set to work like a well-oiled machine retrieving orders from tables and sending dinners out with speed and precision. It wasn’t long before everyone was full of food and compliments. Well done Committee for all your hard work this year.

Please remember this Sunday 22nd December we will have our Children’s Christmas Lunch – party 12 til 2. All welcome £3 per child. There will be food, drink, games and much more to get the children in the festive mood. At the Village Hall.

We will have our Christmas day service at All Saints Church at 10am. All welcome.

A NEW YEAR A NEW YOU. With new years resolutions not far away, it might be worth mentioning Margot Dixon and her ‘gentle yoga’ classes at Iden Village Hall. Starting up again on Thursday 9th January 9.15 – 10am. These classes are suitable for those that are stiff and inflexible and are looking for a gentle stretching, balancing, bending and twisting, breathing techniques etc in a fun and non -competitive environment. No getting up and down off the floor. With a chair nearby for resting when needed throughout the class. Everyone welcome men and women welcome. For further information please email Margot on [email protected].

December Dates: -

22nd December. Children’s Christmas Party, at the Village Hall at 12-2pm

25th December. Christmas Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.