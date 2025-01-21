Iden Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hello Village Voice Readers, I hope you are all trying to keep warm with this very cold January, How are we only one week again from February already?

WHAT LIES BENEATH. The WI this month had a wonderful time welcoming for a second time Chris Turk and his hobby of detecting. Showing us a large assortment of new -old items he had found in the past 15month since he last visited us. It does make the mind boggle that people decided that Iden was an ideal place to live hundreds of years ago– as many of us do today. Just under our feet lies the evidence of past lives from coins, to wooden chest keys to ornamental decorations that would be hung on well dressed horses. Thank you for the wonderful talk – cant wait til the next one.

A NEW YEAR A NEW YOU. With new years resolutions not far away, it might be worth mentioning Margot Dixon and her ‘gentle yoga’ classes at Iden Village Hall. Starting up again on Thursday 9th January 9.15 – 10am. These classes are suitable for those that are stiff and inflexible and are looking for a gentle stretching, balancing, bending and twisting, breathing techniques etc in a fun and non -competitive environment. No getting up and down off the floor. With a chair nearby for resting when needed throughout the class. Everyone welcome men and women welcome. For further information please email Margot on [email protected].

IDEN NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY have their second talk of the month on Friday 24th at 7.30pm at The Village Hall. The talk will be taken by Colin Page, with 40 years of experience and being part of the National Photograph Exhibition. Also involved with Rye Camera Club and Rye Harbour Nature Reserve. The talk will be guaranteed to be a very interesting and impressive evening. Please come and join £4 non members. All welcome.

Iden first Indoor Boot fair for 2025. 1st Feb 2-4pm entry 50p. Refreshments available. We still have tables available – bring in unwanted pressies or sell items you’ve decided you no longer need £7 a table booked in advance call Teresa on 01797 280143.

With Sleepy little Iden slowly waking up from a couple of weeks of slumber, our clubs have already started up.

PARISH COUNCIL meetings are free and open to everyone. Every 1st Tuesday of the month at The Village Hall at 7.30pm. With our five parish councillors and parish clerk. We usually have two members of Rother Council attending to answer any questions you might have. Please attend our meeting to keep on top of any changes to Iden, or to get answers to any questions you may have. See you there.

Iden WI. Run by a wonderful group of ladies. Meetings are every 2nd Tuesday of the month at Iden Village Hall at 7.30pm. A very calm and laid-back event. Tea, cake and a catch up as well as a very interesting speaker. Topped off with a raffle. There is a £4 per visit for 2 visits then the decision to join for the yearly subscription. If you want to know, more contact the Secretary Anne Bauling on 01797 280869.

Bowls Club. The bowls club re-opens in March. A very friendly club. Just pop in and have a chat, borrow a set of bowls and have a go. A great way to keep fit without breaking too much of a sweat. Great group of people and a wonderful atmosphere. If your interested in joining contact Ray Griffith 01797 280311.

Short Mat Bowls. Every Wednesday afternoon at the Village Hall. A lovely group of people 2pm – 4pm. A game of strategy with laughter rolled in. If your interested to know more call Teresa on 01797 280143.

Pop in. Come to the Village Hall every other Monday for a tea, coffee, a biscuit and to have a natter with other locals. 11 – 1pm. All welcome free entry – small price for refreshments.

Bingo at the Hall. Every other Thursday at the Village Hall. Doors open at 2pm eyes down 2.30pm. Books and pens available. Refreshments and raffles. Great prizes. For more information call Rob Bauling 01797 280869.

Bingo at the Bowls Club. If you haven’t had enough of a bingo fix at the Village Hall, then the bowls club also do one at the Bowl Clubhouse weekly. Contact Ray Giffith for more information 01797 280311.

Church Service. Our church services are taken by Rev’d Stella Helmshaw. Always a wonderful service. Newcomers do not need to worry there is an order of service for you to follow. Hymns are usually very well known. Stella always connects the readings with current topics. You have the choice of taking communion, a blessing or to just sit. Children are very welcome with a play area they can be in while the service is on. 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month at 10am.

Rye and District Camera Club have relocated to the Village Hall. Established in 1956, attracts people from all walks of life and encourages members to further their photographic interest in a friendly and informal manner. Two Mondays a month from 7.30pm. www.rdcc.co.uk.

Iden Natural History Society, meet two Fridays a month at The Village Hall. A wonderful group of people meeting with a common interest in the beauty of the local area and preserving it. Starts at 7.30pm. non-members £4.

Hymnsong Plus, a very popular group in Iden. The 2nd Thursday of every month at the Old School Hall, by the church. 10.30am. Susannah puts you through your paces - exercising those vocal cords with a range of music from hymns to musicals to well-known and well-loved golden oldies. There’s even a promise of a custard cream or two.

Bible studies are available and information about these can be found on the church notice boards.

Footpath team are a group of stealth local people who keep the walks and natural area well kept, if you are interested in helping or knowing more, please contact Rob Bauling on 01797 280869.

Save the Bell committee is driven by Martin Chalet. A worthy cause trying to find a way to reopen The Bell Pub and keep the history of our Village alive. They have had several quiz nights and bingo sessions to collect funds. They have a Facebook page – if you want to know more than contact me and I can pass on your information.

Shop Association. Iden Stores is a part community shared facility. They have 2 meetings a year to let everyone know any news or updates. If you would like to know more then email me and I will pass your information to the relevant people.

Flower Ladies – (Although I’m sure we would be happy to have a few flower men too). Are Local people who are dedicated to keeping the church decorated in flower arrangements for services or special occasions. If you would like to be part of this, then again let me know and I can forward your information to the relevant people.

Church Cleaning Volunteers, we have a few wonderful people who keep the spiders at bay and the wood polished. I know we all have our own housework but if we don’t have anyone to help do a small bit of dusting and sweeping once in a blue moon, then our beautiful church will vanish into the history books like so many other buildings in our village. Please if you can do a couple hours a few times a year please contact me, number and email below.

Jan and Feb Dates: -

23rd Jan. Gentle Yoga at the Village hall 9.15 – 10.am

24th Jan. INHS at the Village Hall from 7.30pm

26th Jan. Church service at All Saint Church at 10am.

30th Jan. Gentle Yoga at the Village hall 9.15 – 10.am

1st Feb. Indoor Boot Fair at the Village Hall.

4th Feb. Parish Council at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

5th Feb. Short mat bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

6th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village hall 9.15 – 10.am

9th Feb. Church Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

11th Feb. HymnSong Plus at the Old School Hall at 10.30am

11th Feb. WI Meeting at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

12th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

13th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village hall 9.15 – 10.am

19th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

20th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village hall 9.15 – 10.am

23rd Feb. Church Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

26th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

27th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village hall 9.15 – 10.am

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.