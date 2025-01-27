Iden Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hello Village Voice Readers, Welcome to the second month of 2025. February only 28 days - unlike the 263 days that seemed to be in January this year.

DADDY NOT BUSY. Oh, the immortal words that I will forever repeat to Nick on a daily basis from now on. It arose from our usual bedtime routine. Dinner had been served and devoured, so we settled down, Christopher and Nick with a colouring-in book, and I with the Laptop to finish off my entry for the Village Voice. Now usually as the clock’s hands move closer to its 7 0’clock stance. I remind Christopher of how many minutes til bed. He seems to work well with this now that he understands counting down – so bedtime isn’t quite so much of a surprise in the middle of playtime, resulting in less, if any tears. There’s usually an “Okay mummy XX minutes til bedtime”. Well, as I placed the laptop on my lap and realised there was only 3 minutes before bedtime, I asked Christopher if he wanted to go to bed now with mummy or have 3 minutes and then go to bed with daddy. My little spark pondered this for a minute – I could see a question, or an offer being placed on the table, “3 minutes and then mummy take me to bed…...?” I explained I couldn’t because I had to work (on the laptop) so it was either now or with daddy later. He walked over for Nick and very clearly and proudly. “Daddy not busy! Daddy, you take me to bed because mummy is busy working” was he pointed to me and the laptop. With that he picked up his pjs, his drink bottle and took his father by the hand and walked him off to the stairs calling out “Night night mummy. Loves you. Mwah”. As I watched the pair head for the stairs the little thoughts in my head were having as absolute party – music, party poppers and I’m sure they had hired a DJ. This was a huge mummy win….so I put the kettle on and treated myself to a hot water bottle and a hot chocolate as I listened to the thundering footsteps of a small boy as he instructed his dad as to how the bedtime routine went ---I recon I have about half an hour of quiet alone time.

THE BEST LAID PLANS. The original plan on Sunday as I woke from my slumber, was to go to Sunday service on my own – there’s was no real reason other than an hour of peaceful, reflective time without the worry of Christopher being too loud, or getting himself into mischief half way through the service – not that he’s ever done – but there is always time for a first. Or the dreaded “Mummy I need a Wee Wee” ---or the other. But as the law of sod goes, Christopher was desperate to come with me. So, on went our padded coats to keep out the wind on the way there. Full of questions and statements as we walked the roads “What that Mummy?” and “look a pretty flower Mummy” we eventually made it to the Old Hall. I laid out a blanket on the floor to the back and placed his jigsaws on there hoping it might muffle the sound of wooden pieces being bounced out of their set places for another round. I had spied a chair at the end of the last row and placed our coats there – a strategic move so that I had ears on the service and eyes on Mr butter wouldn’t melt. He had other ideas. He had already spied the colourful children’s chairs and had decided he was not missing out on a service. He marched over and took a chair off of the pile and placed it smartly next to mine and sat on it – looking at the other adults to check what he did was acceptable (Plenty of smiling and smirking faces). After making sure he was comfy he placed my service book on his lap and turned the pages – as clever as my little one is….no he can’t read yet although that didn’t stop him. It took him about 20minutes before he crawled under my chair to go see his puzzles and stayed there for a little while until rejoining us quietly, giving me the finger on lips shhh sign. Of course, there was the dreaded “Mummy I need a wee wee” and I took him off to the loo during a hymn. As it came to communion Christopher has always joint me and had a blessing but in the new surrounding and having him up on my hip, I noticed his hands had started to move forward very much like everyone else as they greeted Revd. Stella. In almost a stealth move I grabbed his hands and brought them to his chest, and after a little giggle from the congregation and an amusing quip about him not being quite old enough for communion he was happy with a blessing as Stella touched his head. After the service we stayed for tea and biscuits and then helped to put the chairs away, before wandering home.

WHAT LIES BENEATH. The WI this month had a wonderful time welcoming for a second time Chris Turk and his hobby of detecting. Showing us a large assortment of new -old items he had found in the past 15month since he last visited us. It does make the mind boggle that people decided that Iden was an ideal place to live hundreds of years ago– as many of us do today. Just under our feet lies the evidence of past lives from coins to wooden chest keys to ornamental decorations that would be hung on well dressed horses. Thank you for the wonderful talk – can’t wait til the next one.

THE OLD BOILER. We have recently had to move our church services to the Old School Hall. Unfortunately, we are having serious problems with the church boiler. We had a breakdown before Christmas which we managed to fix but since with the cold weather there have been clear signs the system has not been operating as normal. Our reliable engineer has had another look, and the signs are that a major repair job will be necessary. This will mean dismantling the whole boiler. The boiler is at least 35 years old and has always been reliable. The hope is that the problem can be fixed, or we will need to replace. We can only await what Jeremy can do for us, but we can take comfort that he is the best in the business. In the Meantime, we will be holding our services in the Old Hall as we did when the weather was bad. We will ensure adequate notice is given to our congregation and a notice will be placed on the Church door. Everyone still welcome to services.

FAREWELL KEN, there was sad news in the New Year that Edward Kenneth Fairhall - fondly known as Ken, passed away on 13th December aged 96. Ken was born and bred in the Village. In his youth he was a member of the cubs and the gymnastics club, then as he grew up he joined the cricket and football clubs. He was one of the important members of the village who helped raise funds to get the village hall equip, as well as playing music for the legendary Iden Fete held in the field which is now the Cul de sac known as Parkwood. During the middle of his life, he ran ‘the Sixpenny Club’ for youngsters. He was the last person in the Village to get married in Iden’s Methodist Church and to have his children christened there. In his retirement he lived happily and quietly with his dedicated wife Jenny Fairhall for many years as they watched their family grow. He will be greatly missed by his wife Jenny, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as his sister Elsie who was always close by. A great man, I believe a man we can all agree was a true Gentleman of Iden. Rest in Peace Ken.

A NEW YEAR A NEW YOU. With new years resolutions not far away, it might be worth mentioning Margot Dixon and her ‘gentle yoga’ classes at Iden Village Hall. Starting up again on Thursday 9th January 9.15 – 10am. These classes are suitable for those that are stiff and inflexible and are looking for a gentle stretching, balancing, bending and twisting, breathing techniques etc in a fun and non -competitive environment. No getting up and down off the floor. With a chair nearby for resting when needed throughout the class. Everyone welcome men and women welcome. For further information please email Margot on [email protected].

1st FEBRUARY. Iden’s first Indoor Boot fair for 2025. Will be in Saturday 1st February 2-4pm. entry 50p. Lots of very interesting tables. Refreshments available at very reasonable prices. Free Parking. Come and join us. Iden Village Hall. Main Street. Iden.

February Dates: -

1st Feb. Indoor Boot Fair at the Village Hall.

4th Feb. Parish Council at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

5th Feb. Short mat bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

6th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

9th Feb. Church Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

11th Feb. HymnSong Plus at the Old School Hall at 10.30am

11th Feb. WI Meeting at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

12th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

13th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

19th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

20th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

23rd Feb. Church Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

26th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

27th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.