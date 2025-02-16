Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, it seems like the winter is still very much here with its icy mornings, when the windscreen glistens with a light frost and your breath explores the air in front of your face

A DUCK TO WATER, The air filled with a mixture of echoing voices, and chlorine – as I attempt to pull the jogging bottoms of an excited toddler who’s refusing to drop his beach ball, lord only knows why – as I was beginning to question why we needed a beach ball – my mum had knocked on the cubicle door which ended my questioning . Finally, fully fitted with a wetsuit and a life jacket which was so buoyant that even with concrete boots he would still stay afloat, we wandered to the side of the pool and into the swallows. He had been here before at Tenterden leisure centre when he was much younger – but due to life getting in the way his water wings had been hung up for too long – so here we were marching up and down the shallow end- trying to kick the beach ball. “Nanny the beach ball!” was frantically called out several times as the waves in the pool diverted the ball from its original target. It didn’t take long until Christopher was pushing off of me and lunging forward trying to kick his back legs and move his arms in a manner that kind of propelled him along while I tried to balance him from underneath to stop him from consuming anymore water then he had already. After about an hour of giggles, laughter, water splashing. The three musketeers were all sitting in the swallow end debating how long to stay in, when Christopher promptly stood up, rubbed his tummy and said “I hungry” - Well out we get then.

A BEAUTFUL SEND OFF. We said our final goodbyes to Pamela Joan Holt last week. Born and bred in Iden, she spent much of her free time wandering the lanes and enjoying the wildlife. A woman who loved her garden and all things to do with nature, this clearly was a family trait as her father George Holt was the estate manager at Iden cottage when the Aubrey Smiths lived there. Pam planted a myrtle bush in Iden’s churchyard in memory of her father which was a cutting from the one at Iden Cottage. It is said that is myrtle in turn came from a cutting from Queen Victoria’s wedding bouquet. Admiral Aubrey Smith often received visits from Queen Mary who more than likely would have bought the offering with her. – her friend read out two beautiful poems at the service. Country Road by Shirley Edgar and The English Lane by Jack Hickman. I would like to think that she may have liked this poem by Chris Plow – Rest in Peace Pam.

There is no path I’d rather roam,than these narrow lanes about my home,to leave my troubles far behind,as I follow its track to places kind.

Happy Diners at Iden's Valentine's Lunch.

Past verges green and crops of gold,up gentle hill, along valley fold.past flower meadow, over silver stream,as I lose my thoughts to natures dream.

Perhaps this is the path my ancestors walked,where a lonely shepherd dreamt, where lovers talked,I feel their spirits wander by,as we journey unseen together, beneath summer sky.

A distant church spire, tall and grand,beneath which villagers pray, for health of their land.I join with them in a silent prayer,for the beauty around me I see, I solemnly swear.

For along your path there is no wrongjust pretty flower, and bird of songNatures beauty all around,to fill my sight, to fill my sound.

Past English oak, through pastures new,wherever you lead I shall follow you,for you are my England, you are my homeand along your country lanes, my soul shall forever roam.

Well, done! Village hall committee have done it once again. A wonderful Lunch – this time the theme was Valentine’s Day. Lynda Wood – one of our unsung heroes in Iden. Had spent most of the couple of day before prepping and cooking the wonderful meal which went out and was fully enjoyed. Diners were treated to Beef or Mushroom stroganoff with seasonal vegetables and a chocolate dessert – beautifully presented in a teacup. Finishing off the event with a valentine’s hamper filled which all the much-needed items for a lovely evening to be continued. Yet again people came from near and far. Which meant we manage to accumulate just over £400.

ROCK AND ROLLING. The bowls club are treating us to a wonderful event in the Village Hall on Friday 7th March. £10 a ticket will get you an evening of entertainment with Rockin’ Reg and his gang which includes snacks! 7pm – 10pm. We are hoping to raise £7500 to re-lay the green. There will be a bar and hot snacks to purchase throughout the event, and of course a raffle. Come along and be entertained. Tickets can be purchased in Iden Village stores.

Feb Dates: -

23rd Feb. Church Service at All Saints Church at 10am. --Old School Hall.

24th Feb. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

26th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

27th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.