Iden Village Voice

WONDER MUM. The day is getting closer to when we finally say goodbye to being two and hello to being three. The presents have been bought, the hall has been booked for the party, everyone has been invited, and I have stupidly asked my little one what he would like for a birthday cake. Expecting Peppa pig, Paw Patrol or Lightening McQueen from Pixar cars… he looked me straight in the eye and said very clearly “I Like a Herbie Cake!”. For the past couple of weeks, we have explored the life of Herbie the VW Beetle on TV, and who knew there were so many films----well I didn’t until now. I could tell Christopher was not going to be moved from his decision so, with my thinking cap on we headed to the shops for supplies, before starting the baking process. I must admit with a lot of luck and determination I think we have a pretty good cake. But of course, would it pass the test with Master C.R? He came down on Sunday morning rubbing his eyes and a yawn on the bottom step, his eyes open wide like saucers “Mummy!!! It Herbie!!” he grabbed his steps and pushed them over to the oven top. Excitedly he looked over his birthday cake assuring me “I look with my eyes not my hands Mummy, I Promise”. After a good look he raced back up the stairs to drag his father down to show him. Phew I think it passed with flying colours. Herbie sits proudly on the oven top waiting for the big day, being kept safe by his bodyguard – who has to check on him a couple of times each day.

HELLO, March we will be looking into preparing ourselves for Lent, and the festivities beforehand. All Saints, Iden and St Michaels, Playden will be commencing with their celebrations and time of reflection on Wednesday 5th March with our Ash Wednesday Service at 10.30am at the Old Hall - Iden. Then we will be following with our church service on Sunday 9th March at 10am for Week 1 of Lent. On Tuesday 11th March we will have our first Lent Lunch at 12.30 at the Old Hall- please let us know if you are intending on coming. On Sunday 16th March at St Micheals, Playden service at 11.am for Week 2 of Lent. Sunday 23rd March service will be at All saints, Iden the Old school Hall at 10am for Week 3 of Lent. As we progress through March I will be putting reminders on the article.

INHS- Will be once again using their very own Melvin Smith as he takes us on a journey through Hampshire, parts of Wiltshire and Dorset, looking at a wide range of subjects including chalk loving flowering plants, as well as rare birds and animal species. Exploring the formation of chalk streams and investigating the traditional crafts that are used to produce the perfect chocolate box cottages in the area. With over 30 years as the Societies’ chairman, it should be a really interesting talk. There will be a chance to purchase prints and wildlife cards by Melvin. Non-members £4. Please note this will be the last meeting before the AGM.

Iden WI day trip out to Sissinghurst. Was enjoyed by all.

IDEN ASSEMBLE! WE NEED YOU!! Please help to preserve the 12th century Iden church building for future generations. The Friends of Iden Church is a Registered Charity, formed over 25 years ago with the purpose of raising monies for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of All Saints Church Iden which is a Grade 1 listed building. Because of its special status, any work undertaken on the Church building, has to be of the highest quality, on a like for like basis and conform to the strict standards of English Heritage and authorised by the Church authorities. Each Parish Church is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of its own building. Up until the COVID lockdowns, the Friends organised fund raising events, notably by way of a village Open Gardens Day and these have helped with much of the necessary repairs that have been needed. Up to now, the Friends and the Parochial Church Council have ensured that the building has been very well maintained. But we now have a situation with the unwelcome news that the Church heating system will probably need replacement which may well mean investigating alternatives. In the circumstances, there is now an urgent need to recommence the Friend's fund raising and form a committee for this purpose. It is being proposed that we kick off the Friends by having an Open Gardens on Sunday 8 June and we are looking for people who would be prepared to either open their gardens or help on the day. Please put this important date in your diary

We also need to have a Friend's Annual General Meeting before the end of April to appoint a committee and agree the reports etc. A formal notice will be issued shortly advising the date when we hope you will be able to attend. Can you please let us know: - Whether you can open your garden for say 5 hours on Sunday 8 June. If you know of anyone who we could approach to open their gardens. If you can help on the day. If you can join the Friend's Committee.

Thank you, Best wishes. Michael

IDEN PHOTOGRAPHERS, the observer has changed their format for the article, and I know we have quite a few budding photographers in Iden. If you would like me to publish your photo of Iden’s beauty in the newspaper along with my article– just contact me on [email protected]

All Saints, Iden

Feb and March Dates: -

7th Mar. Rocking Reg at the Village Hall at 7pm booking in advance

9th Mar. All Saints Church Service at 10am

10th Mar. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

11th Mar. Hymnsong Plus at The Old Scholl Hall at 10.30am

11th March. Lent Lunch at the Old School Hall at 12.30 – please let us know in advance if you would like to attend.

11th Mar. Iden WI at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

12th Mar. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

13th Mar. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

14th Mar. INHS. The southern Downs. At the Village Hall 7.30pm

19th Mar. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

20th Mar. Hymnsong Plus at The Old Scholl Hall at 10.30am

20th Mar. Bingo. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

23rd Mar. All Saints Church Service at 10am

24th Mar. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

28th Mar. INHS. AGM and Landscape Geology. At the Village Hall 7.30pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.