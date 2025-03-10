Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, it seems that mother nature believes spring is finally here as she sends out her soldiers of green and yellow around Iden.

MANY HAPPY RETURNS, to Iden’s well known 3-year-old. It’s been a busy week for our little celebrity – and a knackering one for his mother! We had a successful Wednesday, when our bright little button raced downstairs first thing to see the front room transformed into a sea of rainbow-coloured balloons, presents and cards. His little smile and “Wow best ever!” comment made the nightmare of the night before vanish, with the memories of his father and myself filling balloons full of air with a good percentage exploding randomly– scaring the life out of the dogs with us intently watching the child-cam to check we hadn’t woken him from his slumber. Aswell as the air being a shade of blue as I tried to form a string of balloons into a rainbow shape like the instructions claimed was possible and I quote “to create a professional arch with little or no experience of balloon artistry”. Once the cards had been opened and the presents all unwrapped. We headed off to the Church Hall to attend the Ash Wednesday service. Our lucky little boy was given further cards and presents just before a wonderful service by Rev’d Joy and Rev’d Stella – Christopher was on his usual best behaviour. He came with me to have his cross placed onto his head with the ash from the palms, even though he was very interested in what was going on and watching intently as Rev’s Stella placed the cross on to my forehead – he was not willing to have the same – maybe next year. After the service our wonderful congregation sung happy birthday to Christopher and we all had a slice of the well-known caterpillar cake and tea or coffee. Then off with the godparents to the rare breeds centre for the day. Last year we bought a years’ membership to this wonderful little place, and it has been money well spent! Not only are all the animals well looked after and close enough to see and touch. But, the farms’ human/work ethic, inclusion for adults with needs are given a chance to work and live in such a wonderful environment, good on them. After sitting with the rabbits and guinea pigs, walking around looking at the pigs and goats, the tractor and trailer ride and several trips around the whole farm. The birthday boy looked as though he was starting to wane, so we decided it was time to head home, as the sun started to set in the background.

Sunday was the finale to the celebrations as Christopher had a party at the Village Hall with friends and family. The night before I had sneaked into the hall with my mother and our fantastic helpers. Between us all we had decorated the hall with flags, and balloons. The floor was covered in train tracks and road mats. The windows had giant Winnie the Pooh characters sitting in them. Role play corners were set up, a few puzzles tables, and arts and craft tables as well as two Scalextric tables were ready to be played with. Thank you to my helpers, I will be forever grateful to you all for helping to make my little one’s birthday special for him. On the Sunday we made our way to the hall- some of us filled with coffee, others filled with red bull – Christopher filled with kit-kat cereal. The birthday boy wandered into the hall and with a huge laugh he shouted, “Best party ever” “Thank you mummy”. Well from that time on, there was a blur of people, children playing and having fun, laughter, singing, and dancing. Nick was standing firm in the kitchen making sure all the adults who turned up first thing were fed bacon sandwiches and teas and coffees. I was on top of making sure food was readily available for all and children’s faces were decorated as they formed a rather long but orderly queue in front of me. Now this is where I have to apologise to any of the parent’s who came ---I heard from a family member, that the temporary face tattoos were not the easiest things to wash off that evening and after looking into it- it seems that they came off easier with an oil based face cleanser---for all those children who went to school with your face decorations still on—I’m sorry, but well done. For those that did have them off I’m sorry your parents had to scrub your faces with a lot of elbow grease. My brothers were in charge of the music - keeping the adults and children happy with a mixture of popular music and Disney songs. All the children who came were absolute angels, playing and helping each other, as well as the most patience children I have ever known when we played the longest pass the parcel game I had ever witnessed. We ended the day with singing happy birthday to Christopher as his Herbie cake appeared from the kitchen area and he blew the candles out. A huge thank you goes out to everyone who then helped us to pack away the hall and get everything back to the house. You are all wonderful people, and we are thankful to have each and everyone of you in our lives and especially Christopher Robin’s life.

WELLDONE BOWLS CLUB. The hall was full to the brim on Friday night as the Bowl club presented a night of musical talent. With a large range of music from, good old traditional Irish and English tunes, to rock and roll to popular music. Everyone sung and drank and ate their way through the night. The atmosphere was a mixture of relaxed chatter and excited dancing. There was of course a raffle with a variety of items. This event was to help kick start the funding for the bowls green that needs re-laying. They managed to raise a colossal £1634!!! What a brilliant start.

HELLO, March we will be looking into preparing ourselves for Lent, and the festivities beforehand. All Saints, Iden and St Michaels, Playden will be commencing with their celebrations and time of reflection on Wednesday 5th March with our Ash Wednesday Service at 10.30am at the Old Hall - Iden. Then we will be following with our church service on Sunday 9th March at 10am for Week 1 of Lent. On Tuesday 11th March we will have our first Lent Lunch at 12.30 at the Old Hall- please let us know if you are intending on coming. On Sunday 16th March at St Micheals, Playden service at 11.am for Week 2 of Lent. Sunday 23rd March service will be at All saints, Iden the Old school Hall at 10am for Week 3 of Lent. As we progress through March I will be putting reminders on the article.

INHS- Will be once again using their very own Melvin Smith as he takes us on a journey through Hampshire, parts of Wiltshire and Dorset, looking at a wide range of subjects including chalk loving flowering plants, as well as rare birds and animal species. Exploring the formation of chalk streams and investigating the traditional crafts that are used to produce the perfect chocolate box cottages in the area. With over 30 years as the Societies’ chairman, it should be a really interesting talk. There will be a chance to purchase prints and wildlife cards by Melvin. Non-members £4. Please note this will be the last meeting before the AGM.

IDEN ASSEMBLE! WE NEED YOU!! Please help to preserve the 12th century Iden church building for future generations. The Friends of Iden Church is a Registered Charity, formed over 25 years ago with the purpose of raising monies for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of All Saints Church Iden which is a Grade 1 listed building. Because of its special status, any work undertaken on the Church building, has to be of the highest quality, on a like for like basis and conform to the strict standards of English Heritage and authorised by the Church authorities. Each Parish Church is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of its own building. Up until the COVID lockdowns, the Friends organised fund raising events, notably by way of a village Open Gardens Day and these have helped with much of the necessary repairs that have been needed. Up to now, the Friends and the Parochial Church Council have ensured that the building has been very well maintained. But we now have a situation with the unwelcome news that the Church heating system will probably need replacement which may well mean investigating alternatives. In the circumstances, there is now an urgent need to recommence the Friend's fund raising and form a committee for this purpose. It is being proposed that we kick off the Friends by having an Open Gardens on Sunday 8 June and we are looking for people who would be prepared to either open their gardens or help on the day. Please put this important date in your diary

We also need to have a Friend's Annual General Meeting before the end of April to appoint a committee and agree the reports etc. A formal notice will be issued shortly advising the date when we hope you will be able to attend. Can you please let us know: - Whether you can open your garden for say 5 hours on Sunday 8 June. If you know of anyone who we could approach to open their gardens. If you can help on the day. If you can join the Friend's Committee.

Thank you, Best wishes. Michael

IDEN PHOTOGRAPHERS, the observer has changed their format for the article, and I know we have quite a few budding photographers in Iden. If you would like me to publish your photo of Iden’s beauty in the newspaper along with my article– just contact me on [email protected]

SAD NEWS, unfortunate we have lost yet another of our fabulous characters of Iden last week. Charles Walton – who was known to almost everyone in Iden, passed away peacefully at Peasmarsh Place. He has a small place in many of our hearts. One of the Church and Villages’ Stalwarts and good friend to us all.

March Dates: -

14th Mar. INHS. The southern Downs. At the Village Hall 7.30pm

19th Mar. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

20th Mar. Hymnsong Plus at The Old Scholl Hall at 10.30am

20th Mar. Bingo. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

23rd Mar. All Saints Church Service at 10am

24th Mar. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

28th Mar. INHS. AGM and Landscape Geology. At the Village Hall 7.30pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.