Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, Spring is determined to make an appearance despite the rather chilly wind.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IDEN BOWLS, a message from the Bowls Club Secretary. Iden Bowls Club was founded in 1992 and is a very friendly, successful club. We have some senior members, one of whom was a member when the Green was laid 32 years ago! We have always managed and maintained our own Green and all our members get together to do the maintenance work on the surrounding area, ensuring a beautiful bowls club which is an asset to our rural village.

Re-lay of the Bowling Green and lay a Pétanque Court

We need to re-lay our Green. This will ensure that our bowling club will continue to prosper, ensuring activity for current and future members. Our contractor will take up the old Green, which will provide our bowlers and our opponents with a first class, competitive Green. This is why we are crowdfunding and all money raised will go towards our fundraising efforts to provide Iden Bowls Club with new Green and a new Pétanque court. We need to raise £14,275 for the re-lay, and the Petangue Court a further £6,000, we are busy fundraising!! A recent musical evening was enjoyed by all, when Reg Merchant and his friends played Rhythm and Blues and Country songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iden Bowls Club

If you would like to donate to support our quintessentially English bowls club please follow the link

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/iden-bowls-club-re-lay-of-our-green

The Club is friendly and welcoming to everyone, of all ages and abilities, and from any background. In recent years our membership has grown steadily, encouraged by the open and welcoming environment created by existing members. Our annual OPEN DAY - Friday 9th May. This year we will have a Cream Tea and you're welcome to bring family and friends too! Bowls is great fun and sociable. We can teach you the basics and you can have fun mastering the skill! Thank you Anne.

HELLO, March we will be looking into preparing ourselves for Lent, and the festivities beforehand. All Saints, Iden and St Michaels, Playden will be continuing with their celebrations and time of reflection on Sunday 23rd March service will be at All saints, Iden the Old school Hall at 10am for Week 3 of Lent. As we progress through March I will be putting reminders on the article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iden Bowls Club members, even the four legged ones.

IDEN ASSEMBLE! WE NEED YOU!! Please help to preserve the 12th century Iden church building for future generations. The Friends of Iden Church is a Registered Charity, formed over 25 years ago with the purpose of raising monies for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of All Saints Church Iden which is a Grade 1 listed building. Because of its special status, any work undertaken on the Church building, has to be of the highest quality, on a like for like basis and conform to the strict standards of English Heritage and authorised by the Church authorities. Each Parish Church is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of its own building. Up until the COVID lockdowns, the Friends organised fund raising events, notably by way of a village Open Gardens Day and these have helped with much of the necessary repairs that have been needed. Up to now, the Friends and the Parochial Church Council have ensured that the building has been very well maintained. But we now have a situation with the unwelcome news that the Church heating system will probably need replacement which may well mean investigating alternatives. In the circumstances, there is now an urgent need to recommence the Friend's fund raising and form a committee for this purpose. It is being proposed that we kick off the Friends by having an Open Gardens on Sunday 8 June and we are looking for people who would be prepared to either open their gardens or help on the day. Please put this important date in your diary

We also need to have a Friend's Annual General Meeting before the end of April to appoint a committee and agree the reports etc. A formal notice will be issued shortly advising the date when we hope you will be able to attend. Can you please let us know: - Whether you can open your garden for say 5 hours on Sunday 8 June. If you know of anyone who we could approach to open their gardens. If you can help on the day. If you can join the Friend's Committee.

Thank you, Best wishes. Michael

IDEN PHOTOGRAPHERS, the observer has changed their format for the article, and I know we have quite a few budding photographers in Iden. If you would like me to publish your photo of Iden’s beauty in the newspaper along with my article– just contact me on [email protected]

March and April Dates: -

23rd Mar. All Saints Church Service at 10am

24th Mar. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

26th Mar. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

28th Mar. INHS. AGM and Landscape Geology. At the Village Hall 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st APR. Parish Council Meeting at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

2nd Apr. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

3rd Apr. Bingo. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

5th Apr. Indoor Boot fair at the Village Hall 2-4pm

7th Apr. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

8th Apr. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

8th Apr. Iden WI at the village Hall at 7.30pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.