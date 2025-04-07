Iden Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hello Village Voice Readers, The warm weather has made the world feel a much happier place to be in. The daffodils are starting to finish their performance, and we eagerly await the next act.

WHEELS, WHEELS AND MORE WHEELS. This weekend we ventured out of Iden and off the Detling on the outskirts of Maidstone. To attend an annual event which has become a bit of a tradition for us. Armed with lunch, spare clothes and spending money we entered the Detling Bus Rally with a small boy who was ready to explode with excitement - after being prepped with what he may see and do. Not one for going off topic Christopher was determined to go on every moving bus possible --after all it was a bus rally. In the 37 months on this earth Christopher has been in cars, army vehicles, tractors and trains - but this was a first. Slightly confused by the British-ness of queueing and then boarding a large vehicle with the question of "shall we go upstairs?" With Grey bear tucked tightly under his arm he climbed the steep steps up. "Wow! more chairs Mummy" and his amazement that we were so high up and could see the whole show made his day. Luckily after six bus rides one after the other we were able to finally have lunch and continue to see the rest of the show at a regular viewing height.

TOP PHOTOGRAPHER COMES TO IDEN.

On Saturday afternoon 12th April, the Iden and District Natural History Society are pleased to welcome John Bogle to their meeting. John will be talking about his award winning Wildlife Photography. He will be driving up from Southampton for the event, but in fact will really be coming home, as he was born, and grew up locally. His work is regarded as top class by all who see it, being the result of total dedication. He has been known to have waited for several hours in a Snow drift to get a single image. Before moving to Southampton his work was judged as “best in county” on three separate occasions at the Sussex Photographic Federations annual convention. Similar awards have also come his way in Hampshire. His work has been accepted for the Countryfile Calendar and has also been seen on Autumn Watch. If you are interested in Wildlife, then this is not to be missed. The venue is Iden Village Hall starting at 2.00pm. Admission for visitors is £ 4.00. The afternoon will finish with refreshments.

Grey Bear at Iden Memorial

IDEN PHOTOGRAPHERS, the observer has a new format for the article, and I know we have quite a few budding photographers in Iden. If you would like me to publish your photo of Iden’s beauty in the newspaper along with my article– just contact me on [email protected]

WHEN AND WHERE TO BE.

On 13th we will be having our Palm Sunday Service at 10am. Tuesday 15th Will be holy week evening prayers at 4pm. Thursday 17th at 2pm will be Charles Waltons Memorial Service, and then at 7pm will be our Maundy Thursday Service. Easter Day on 20th will be our family communion service at 10am. Then on 27th we will have our service at 10am.

Please mark on your calendars the Annual Meeting for Iden Parochial Church Council will be in Wednesday 21st May at 2.30pm. We hope they will be well attended . All Welcome.

REMEMBER:-

19th April we have our very popular Village Hall Lunch 12 – 2 .

HELP THE GREEN. Remember if you would like to help us with our crusade to replace our bowl green. Please donate to support our quintessentially English bowls club please follow the link.

IDEN ASSEMBLE! WE NEED YOU!! Please help to preserve the 12th century Iden church building for future generations. The Friends of Iden Church is a Registered Charity, formed over 25 years ago with the purpose of raising monies for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of All Saints Church Iden which is a Grade 1 listed building. Because of its special status, any work undertaken on the Church building, has to be of the highest quality, on a like for like basis and conform to the strict standards of English Heritage and authorised by the Church authorities. Each Parish Church is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of its own building. Up until the COVID lockdowns, the Friends organised fund raising events, notably by way of a village Open Gardens Day and these have helped with much of the necessary repairs that have been needed. Up to now, the Friends and the Parochial Church Council have ensured that the building has been very well maintained. But we now have a situation with the unwelcome news that the Church heating system will probably need replacement which may well mean investigating alternatives. In the circumstances, there is now an urgent need to recommence the Friend's fund raising and form a committee for this purpose. It is being proposed that we kick off the Friends by having an Open Gardens on Sunday 8 June and we are looking for people who would be prepared to either open their gardens or help on the day. Please put this important date in your diary

We also need to have a Friend's Annual General Meeting before the end of April to appoint a committee and agree the reports etc. A formal notice will be issued shortly advising the date when we hope you will be able to attend. Can you please let us know: - Whether you can open your garden for say 5 hours on Sunday 8 June. If you know of anyone who we could approach to open their gardens. If you can help on the day. If you can join the Friend's Committee.

Thank you, Best wishes. Michael

April Dates: -

12th Apr. INHS. John Bogle. Iden Village Hall at 2pm.

13th Apr. Palm Sunday service at All Saints at 10am.

15th Apr. Holy week evening prayer at All Saints at 4pm.

16th Apr. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

17th Apr. Bingo. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

17th Apr. Memorial Service for Charles Walton at All Saints at 2pm.

17th Apr. Maundy Thursday service at All Saints at 7pm

18th Apr. Good Friday.

19th Apr. Easter Lunch at the Village Hall 12-2pm

20th Apr. Easter Sunday Service at All Saints at 10am.

21st Apr. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

24th Apr. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

27th Apr. Church Service at All Saints at 10am.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.