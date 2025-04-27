Iden Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hello Village Voice Readers, apologises for my absence for the past couple of weeks – unfortunately even with best will in the world, and the organisational skills of a librarian it was not meant to be. So very sorry – I know a few of you missed us, we missed you! – but we are back.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A FINAL FAREWELL to yet another great character of Iden. We celebrated Charles Frederick Walton’s life at All Saints, Iden Church on Thursday 17th April. As I stood outside to meet and greet his nearest and dearest, it seemed that the whole of Iden has been blessed with a rather beautiful day – with the trees either full of blossom or new leaves, gently swaying as a light breeze danced through them. On the ground, the bright yellow Daffodils filled the gaps between the gravestones, while birds sang the chorus welcoming everyone attending. Charles was always known as a character, and this was a constant theme throughout the service. Gillian and Simon had wonderful memories to retell that made everyone smile and laugh. Charles had chosen the hymns and also a wonderful poem ‘Remember me when I am gone away’. We completed our celebration of Charles’ life at Iden Village Hall, where the WI ladies had been working hard all morning to present a buffet fit for the Gods. Well done everyone for your hard work, for such a wonderful man, who charmed everyone he met. Rest In Peace Charles.

“Remember me when I am gone away, Gone far away into the silent land; When you can no more hold me by the hand, Nor I half turn to go yet turning stay. Remember me when no more day by day, You tell me of our future that you plann’d. Only remember me; you understand. It will be late to counsel then or pray. Yet if you should forget me for a while. And afterwards remember, do not grieve; For if the darkness and corruption leave. A vestige of the thoughts that once I had, Better by far you should forget and smile, Than that you should remember and be sad”. By Christina Rossetti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EASTER! Well, that was full on in our household, with a mixture of religion, family visits and a huge amount of egg-shaped chocolate. Christopher’s daily dose of Cbbies on daytime tv had managed to increase his education about Easter and the importance of spring, warm woolly lambs, yellow fluffy chicks and the 6ft pink – sometimes grey rabbit that turns up hiding chocolate eggs around for children to find. I’d love to know where it first originated, at 3 years of age he’s accepting a rabbit that brings eggs, however I can see that by four there will be questions – and I don’t have the answers. But right now he’s in the kitchen mixing broken Weetabix with melted chocolate for our Easter nest cakes and having a fantastic time. The church was once again very busy with lent lunches, morning and evening services and flower ladies dressing the church in bright and beautiful flowers for Easter Sunday. Christopher was very excited, as we entered the church on Sunday as he had brought the chocolate nest cakes we had made and little chocolate eggs for the congregation – dressed in a blue hat with bunny ears he excitedly darted around the congregation handing out chocolate eggs to the children and also to some very lucky adults. On Monday we decided to have my mum over to witness Christopher’s first Easter Egg hunt, he was a little confused as to why I made him wear his blue rabbit hat. If the rabbit had already hidden the eggs why was he having to pretend to be a rabbit. I explain it was good for the photos to which he replied “oh Mummy (sighed, shook his head) just this once” and put on his hat and armed himself with his basket as he wandered off into the garden in search of chocolate.

Ellie off to the Shops.

THE CIRLE OF FRIENDS has increased and we welcomed a rather large stuffing filled grey elephant, fondly known as Ellie. Grey Bear is still a strong favourite- but Ellie seems to have sneaked in – I say sneaked in this elephant, as adorable as she is, is almost the same size as young Christopher- nevertheless this does stop her from being chosen for a trip round to the sweet shop. So, with Christopher marching in front, Ellie held firmly by the tail over one shoulder they head for the shop. Ellie bouncing along with her trunk and ears swinging to and frow by Christopher’s ankles. Once we had collected supplies from the store, we sat outside in the wonderful weather while Christopher ate his treat and Ellie’s treat because in the words of Christopher “Ellie said she wasn’t hungry now and wants me to eat it for her”- Nicely played Christoher. We returned home this time with Ellie having a piggy back home – much more lady-like I thought for a female elephant.

EASTER LUNCH, as always, the lunch was a huge success. Diners were treated to either Gammon or a Halloumi Plait with new potatoes and salad and finished off nicely with either Peach ice cream or trifle for dessert. We are very lucky to have a wonderful team that make it all happen, and fantastic residence that come to all our events.

IDEN BOWLS – have a Club house Café open every alternate Tuesday 10.30- 12.30. Tea, Coffee, Cake. Games, crafting clothing and other items for sale and a good old chat. Come and have a look 29th April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IDEN PHOTOGRAPHERS, the observer has changed their format for the article, and I know we have quite a few budding photographers in Iden. If you would like me to publish your photo of Iden’s beauty in the newspaper along with my article– just contact me on [email protected]

Easter Sunday Flowers.

Annual Meeting for Iden Parochial Church Council will be on Wednesday 21st May at 2.30pm. We hope they will be well attended. All Welcome.

May Dates: -

1st May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

5th May. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

6th May. Parish Council Meeting. At Village Hall 7.30pm start

7th May. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

8th May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

8th May. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

13th May. Bowls Club Café. Bowls Club 10.30-12.30

13th May. Iden WI. At Village Hall 7.30pm start.

14th May. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

15th May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

15th May. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

19th May. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

21st May. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21st May. Annual PCC Meeting All welcome. The Old School Hall at 2.30pm

22nd May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

22nd May. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

27th May. Bowls Club Café. Bowls Club 10.30-12.30

28th May. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

29th May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

29th May. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.