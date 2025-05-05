Iden Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hello Village Voice Readers, we seem to have been spoilt by the amazing weather last week and since then we’ve had the rain. The law of Sod. I hope you are all well in the wonderful month of May.

WHATS THE TIME MR WOLF. Now I tend to miss out on the morning adventures with Christopher due to being at work – but I always hear about them when I get home for lunch. This particular morning Christopher had gone to wake his dad up from his deep slumber with his usual chirpy “wake up daddy. It morning – look the sunshine!” – half awake, half asleep Nick had agreed and asked him what was the time, expecting him to look at the clock by the bedside and shout out the numbers from the digital display.

But, this was not the case – the bright spark had run off stomp stomp stomp along the landings, then there was some movement noises and a few clink, clink noises before returning back with his trophy ..THE BATHROOM CLOCK ----which is located on top of a cupboard above the toilet. Hmmm…. Think we need to be a bit more detailed in our instructions.

WITH VE DAY, round the corner our little household burst into action and armed to the teeth with gardening equipment we headed to the memorial, which to be honest looked in a bit of a sorry state. The birds had used it for firing practice it would seem and the daffodils had finally beheaded themselves. With Nick armed with the mower, and Christopher on stick duty. I took to the daffodil plants.

I had read somewhere that it was best to tidy the leaves out the way so they could still do their job of giving the bulbs nutrients back –so now the daffodil plants look like top-knots ---tidy, but really only suited to over paid football players. In the background I could hear a little voice say “stick, not a stick, not a stick, stick”. Due to the Village hall already being booked – we plan on celebrating VE day next year. Right- now where did I pack those flags…..

IVH LUNCH. Due to the success of the Village Hall lunches it was decided by the committee it was time to give back to the village---and that is precisely what we are doing this Sunday, May 11, 12-2pm the committee will be serving Sunday Roast with Dessert. £10 per person – it is advisable to pre-book. This can be done by either popping into the village stores and letting them know or emailing Lynda and Anne on [email protected] or [email protected] . There will also be a raffle ----so remember to bring some change. All profits will go to All Saints Church, Iden for much needed restoration.

IDEN BOWLS – have a Club house Café open every alternate Tuesday 10.30- 12.30. Tea, Coffee, Cake. Games, crafting clothing and other items for sale and a good old chat. Come and have a look May 13 .

IDEN PHOTOGRAPHERS, the observer has changed their format for the article, and I know we have quite a few budding photographers in Iden. If you would like me to publish your photo of Iden’s beauty in the newspaper along with my article– just contact me on [email protected]

Annual Meeting for Iden Parochial Church Council will be on Wednesday, May 21 at 2.30pm. We hope they will be well attended. All Welcome.

May Dates: -

11th May. Communion Service at 10am. All Saints Church

11th May. IVH Lunch. 12-2pm at Village Hall.

13th May. Bowls Club Café. Bowls Club 10.30-12.30

13th May. Iden WI. At Village Hall 7.30pm start.

14th May. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

15th May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

15th May. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

19th May. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

21st May. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

21st May. Annual PCC Meeting All welcome. The Old School Hall at 2.30pm

22nd May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

22nd May. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

25th May. Communion Service at 10am. All Saints Church

27th May. Bowls Club Café. Bowls Club 10.30-12.30

28th May. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

29th May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

29th May. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.