Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice readers, it seems that finally summer may be here. The promise of blue skies and wispy white clouds, the air filled with bird song and the cricket club using our beautiful playing.

BEACH HOLIDAYS, last week Christopher and I were invited to spend the week at a popular Camber Sands holiday park. My mum and nan had decided they needed a holiday, and that we deserved one too – luckily with camber sands only 15mintures from home, we were able to pack light and I was even able to do a little remote working from home – well from caravan.

It was lovely to see Christopher having a bit of bonding time with his nan and great nan. Along with the family fun, playing in the play parks and children’s entertainment. Christopher was able to visit the swimming pool everyday. Which has turned him from a floating log, aimlessly bobbing up and down in the water, to a little duckling with water wings. Zig zagging across the pool flapping his arms and legs with full determination.

When we weren’t bobbing around in the pool, we were scouring the beach for all sorts of treasures. Filling mummy’s pockets with shells and colourful stones. The balance of a fully excited mini explorer and the dread of a mother knowing she’s going to have to empty these pockets when she got back. But all the exhaustion, of a full packed day is washed away when popping my head into the bedroom to find him curled up with grey bear asleep, dreaming of the fun he’s had and the fun to come.

All Saints, Iden Church

ITS ALL ABOUT GIVING, Iden has been blessed with so many devoted people who work tirelessly in committees throughout the village . Iden Village Hall Committee decided, with their success of Lunches at the Hall – they had dedicated the most recent Lunch on Sunday, May 11, to All Saints Church.

As always the event was fully packed with hungry people – knowing that they would be graced with a wonderful dinner prepared by the committee at the highest standards. Well done to all involved and giving the church just over £1000. Michael Miller, a well-loved Iden resident commented. What an amazing result! Thank you all once again for all the hard work and commitment on the day.

I do hope that following this, we can get a fund raising team together as we used to, before we lost our good friends. This shows that people who do not come to our services still want to ensure the Church is kept well repaired. I can assure everyone as well that what was raised goes to the Church building. Very best wishes and many thanks again. Michael.

BOWLS CLUB, is now in full swing and if you would like to come and see what goes on please feel free to pop in and watch.

Iden Hall Lunches

PENCIL IN THE DIARY – Saturday, June 7. We have our Indoor Boot fair at the Village Hall. Please call Teresa on 01797 280143 if you would like to book a table, clear some space, sell your homemade goods– be quick don’t miss out an a very successful and busy event at the village hall.

May and June Dates: -

25th May. Communion Service at 10am. All Saints Church

27th May. Bowls Club Café. Bowls Club 10.30-12.30

28th May. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

29th May. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9,15-10am.

29th May. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

2nd June. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

3rd June. Parish Council Meeting. At Village Hall 7.30pm start

4th June. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

5th June. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9.15-10am.

7th June. Indoor Boot Sale at the Village Hall 2-4pm

8th June. Church Service at All Saints Iden. 10am

10th June. Iden WI. At Village Hall 7.30pm start.

11th June. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

12th June. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9.15-10am.

12th June. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

12th June. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

14th June. Cream Teas at the Village Hall

16th June. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

18th June. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

22nd June. Church Service at All Saints Iden. 10am.

25th June. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

26th June. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9.15-10am.

26th June. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

26th June. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.