Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, it’s been a week of hot weather, and usually you fall in one of two teams. Either, a lounge lizard basking in the heat or more of a shadow dweller until late afternoon. But whichever team you play for you have to admit the sunshine does put a slightly better look on everything.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DOUBLE ACT. Christopher has become more interested in the produce growing in our garden. Please don’t become too excited, I do not live with Monty Don. In the past we have given it a good go, growing the usual – leeks, tomatoes, broccoli and carrots. But the raised bed veg patch is looking tired- much like its owner, with a collapsed corner and peeling paint on the wooden sleepers. From the kitchen window it does look like another demolition job to put onto the to do list. So, this year we have downsized the produce growing to cherries, strawberries, raspberries, and apples. Christopher has been so excited to run outside to the garden to check if they were ready to eat. But unfortunately, the blackbirds have taken the raspberries, the sparrows have eaten the strawberries and with only 4 cherries slowly ripening on the patio cherry bush ---we have had to put all our efforts into the apples. After a good hard trim back in the spring the tree has had a huge growth spurt and looks like we will have several apple crumbles and pies this year ---or at least I would have had, about 2 weeks ago. Fast forward to today, I opened the fridge to retrieve the milk for a cup of tea to find a rather large hand full of tiny, not quite apple shaped apples proudly sitting in the door shelf between the mustard and mayo. Before I had time to question this my little blonde-haired blue-eyed Alan Titchmarsh wandered in piggy backing Ellie the elephant and another handful of miniature apples. He stopped in his tracks as he saw me in the kitchen “Oh hey Mummy. Look baby Apples. So cute!”. Curious as to how he got them down from the tree. He was more than happy to take me by the hand and direct me to the apple tree where he had managed to pull the slide under the tree. Climbing up with Ellie still in tow the criminal duo sat on the top of the slide, and with a “Ready Ellie” the poor soft elephant was flung up into the tree and returning down with a thud amongst the newly growing apples on the floor. Well --- the local superstores do sell apples, when I feel like making a crumble.

A MESSAGE FROM THE IDEN FAYRE COMMITTEE. Plans are coming together for Iden fayre in July this year. For villagers and visitors, it’s a chance to raise funds for the upkeep of Iden pavilion, as Debbie Chalet the new chair of the trust responsible for the building explains. Iden was gifted a parcel of land by local philanthropist Eric Mason in 1934. He left it to the village with covenants on the land that prevent it being built on. There has been a cricket pavilion, in some shape or form, on the playing fields for over a hundred years. A better pavilion was needed after the village set up Iden FC in 1964, as there were now teams of different ages playing both cricket and football on the fields. The Iden Pavilion Committee had planning consent to build a better pavilion from August 1967. Many Iden residents and other local people raised a sum of £5,000 which included a Sussex Playing Fields Association short-term loan of £2,500 and gave their skilled labour for free and a new pavilion finally opened May 1971. Eric’s widow cut the ribbon at the opening. Recently it was suggested an annual event take place in order to raise funds for the upkeep of the building and that is how Iden fete came into being! A three-person trust has now been formed and is applying for charitable status in order to raise funds from grants, in addition to fundraising efforts. As the trust’s chair I am passionate about improving the use of the pavilion in our pretty village of Iden. I feel connected to the project because Eric Mason was a resident of Park Farm in Iden for over 40 years and Park Farm has been my home for almost five years. The playing fields and pavilion are used regularly throughout the year by Iden Cricket Club, who also maintain the playing fields. In addition, the area has been used for a summer get together for Iden residents with races for all the family and a dog show. Food and drink could be purchased and consumed. In 2024 the venue was used by the Oliver Curd Trust to celebrate their 15-year anniversary, and it is hoped more events like this can take place in the future. The fundraising started in 2024 with sponsors donating funds to support a handful of runners in Rye Ancient Trials. £1,000 was raised from this and £150 from the sale of cakes at the Oliver Curd event. This year on Saturday, July 26 from 12:30pm – 6pm, a new event will take place and be open to non-residents of Iden as well as local Iden people. It will be called the Iden Summer Fayre so please make a note in your diaries. It will take place on the playing fields by the pavilion and will feature many old favourites such as a dog show and cake and plant stall. The line up of stall holders and entertainment is being worked on and more will be revealed over the coming weeks. All proceeds of the day will go toward the pavilion. Debbie Chalet.

June and July Dates: -

Cricketers at Iden

30th June. Pop in. Village Hall. 11am – 1pm

1st July. Parish Council Meeting. Village Hall. 7.30pm

2nd July. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

8th July. WI Summer Party.

9th July. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

10th July. Hymnsong Plus. The Old School Hall at 10.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10th July. Bingo. Village Hall. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

14th July. Pop in. Village Hall. 11am – 1pm

16th July. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

23rd July. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

24th July. Pop in. Village Hall. 11am – 1pm

24th July. Hymnsong Plus. The Old School Hall at 10.30am

26th July. Iden Summer Fete.

28th July. Pop in. Village Hall. 11am – 1pm

30th July. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.