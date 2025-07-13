Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, as the sun sets on yet another very warm day, I look out to the fields of corn that have turned from a thick lush green full of promise to mother nature’s golden crown standing firm and still awaiting the harvest, and the local playing fields with cricketers bowling the ball – bouncing off the dry golden grass under foot.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TO BATTLE! Well, it seems that the terrible twos were non-existence because it was clearly felt that an extra year planning war was needed – and so halfway through being three Christopher has decided to push my buttons and his luck for the past month or so and therefore throwing the gauntlet of war firmly down on the ground. That being the case I decided when war wages and the battle begins, a week away at Tewkesbury for a holiday and to join the annual Med Fest - war of the roses re-enactment weekend in the hope for some useful tips on how to win the war against an independent, short fused, short tempered and all round short tyrant known as Prince Christopher I of Iden. A wonderful weekend event for anyone who loves their history. It is noted as the biggest medieval re-enactment in Europe and I am never disappointed when I attend. I would like to say that this would be his first event without a tractor….but as we entered the field, he spied a rather large, very shiny, in fact brand new tractor wrapped in police car colours. I guess if your chasing baddies in Gloucester across the rolling hills and fields ---it’s the best mode of transport. We had a wonderful weekend catching up with family – and it was very sweet to see Christopher bonding with his third cousins once removed. They had all been to the festival and had clearly taken note of what was happening. So, I sat in the garden watching my mini tyrant and his army forming as they marched up and down the garden armed with wooden and plastic swords, a wooden double-edged axe and a fairy wand chanting “ A YORK! A YORK!” Well, if I’m a Lancastrian I’m in trouble – this is going to be a long war.

WI SUMMER PARTY, was last Tuesday and what a wonderful event. I sadly could not make it. But members turned up to what was a very lovely summer afternoon/ evening garden party. With the polite notice of dress to impress with hats and pearls. The wonderful ladies of Iden filled the garden with colourful and rather magnificent hats of all shapes and sizes. After a few drinks, snacks and a catch up, it was time to say goodbye to our wonderful friend Stella who has been with Iden WI for quite a while and will be missed by us all, as she moves to be closer to her daughter, and a big thank you to Yvonne Metcalfe for allowing us to use her beautiful garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONGRATULATIONS to Jimmy Joe Jenner, who was surrounded by his loved ones as he was baptised at All Saints Church. The afternoon was given a beautiful blue sky as the family members appeared. Jimmy was the perfect church member as he sat in his lovely white and light blue suit. The service was wonderful with a real sense of family values. Photos were taken afterwards, and I heard there was a wonderful after party later on in the day.

To war we go! Tewkesbury MedFest

A NEW CHAPTER. We have been very lucky to have Stella Helmshaw living in Iden. When we had to say a sad farewell to our previous Vicar – it was very clear that we were in trouble of services being cancelled. But Stella came forward, and as a retired vicar took up services for us bi-weekly. Working along side Playden with Rev’d Joy, the two working hard to keep our churches and faith going. I have always enjoyed Stella’s services with her very down-to-earth thinking and linking sermons with current world events. Nick and I were lucky enough to have Stella Baptise Christopher for us, and I have been fortunate to have worked closely with Stella when we have planned a few of the family services. Stella will be giving her final service on Sunday 27th July at 10am at All Saints Church Iden. Everyone is welcome, we will have tea and cake afterwards at the old hall. We wish Stella every happiness as she moves to be closer to her daughter.

A MESSAGE FROM THE IDEN FAYRE COMMITTEE. The Iden Pavilion Trust, the new charitable association taking on the development and running of the Iden Pavilion are delighted to announce details of a new event to take place on Saturday, July 26 from 12.30 onwards.

The afternoon will have popular fayre favourites such as a dog show, plant and cake stall but will also have local stall holders selling luxury truffles, beautiful honey and fabulous candles and scents, to name just a few. Tatner’s food truck will be there and homemade superb burgers and hot dogs from Iden’s own chef! Local charity, the Oliver Curd Trust will be at the event running the tombola and the grand draw will be drawn and has stunning prizes such as £300 cash prize put up by Diamond Koz and vouchers for many local attractions as well as a voucher for a champagne afternoon tea for two at the Shard in London. It promises to be a fun and educational afternoon as three craft specialists working in willow, wool and stone will be demonstrating their skills. There will be Waterworks beer on sale and fizz from Charles Palmer which you could combine with a cream tea from Iden’s WI group. Pimms and wine by the glass will also be available as well as soft drinks and cups of tea. If you want to get involved and compete there will be a chance to join in the family races and tug of war as well as good old-fashioned side shows to chance your luck and win a prize! Parking is free and we ask visitors to purchase a programme for £2.50 per adult (16 yrs and above) and have the opportunity to win a £100 cash prize. Tickets for the grand draw will be available to buy in a couple of weeks time from various places in Iden. By D.Chalet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hymnsong Plus will have their last meeting on Thursday 24th July at the Old Hall 10.30am. Before a well earned summer rest.

Iden WI ladies summer party

July and August Dates: -

23rd July. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

24th July. Pop in. Village Hall. 11am – 1pm

24th July. Hymnsong Plus. The Old School Hall at 10.30am

26th July. Iden Summer Fete. 12.30 – 5pm On the Playing field.

28th July. Pop in. Village Hall. 11am – 1pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.