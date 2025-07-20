Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, we are back from sunny Tewkesbury. With a split heart between the historical sights of Tewkesbury and the familiarity of Iden. But there’s no need to mope as this is going to be a busy week getting ready for Iden’s epic event 2025. Feel Free to find me, Nick and of course Chirstopher Robin---showing off his tractor, jeep and Stationery Engine, come and say HI!

THIS SATURDAY !! The Iden Summer Fayre. It looks like being a great day and some many talented people from the village and beyond putting together plenty to see, do and in some cases buy. There’s so much to enjoy, be it participation in traditional races and the dog show or taking part in hook a duck or the coconut shy. Debbie Chalet, the chair of Iden Summer Fayre, looks ahead: Local Honey makers Northiam Honey care for bees from many apiaries across Kent and Sussex making pure honey and beeswax candles with a high priority approach to the care of their bees. They regularly sell at farmers’ markets and are pleased to have a new venue to attend in Iden this summer. Julie Gurr, the willow weaver, is getting more and more established in the area and has run courses at Rye Harbour in the last year as well as at her studio in Iden. The willow is grown where she lives in Iden so she is truly a local! Julie is neighbours with Alec and Fiona Peever, another craft stall setting up for the day, where visitors can see a demonstration of their skill. They have had a business for 40 years carving stone and usually do all the designs and drawing themselves. They have recently relocated to Iden and are keen to meet some of the community on the day. Jan and Julia started up their business in May 2021 having known each other for many years in the world of accounting and finance. Now their world is more about fantastic fragrances and products they create with them. Nothing But Truffle are a relative newcomer at local farmers’ markets and make very high quality delicious truffles. Kaye, the owner, regularly updates on Instagram of where she is selling and all the new variations she develops. They are truly delicious! Carolyn of Walk4wellbeing is thrilled that her books and photography bring joy and support to people who may have a limited knowledge of the powers of mindfulness and the importance of looking after your own wellbeing, be that through walking or other pursuits that encourage good mindful behaviour. She will have books, available on the day to buy, as well as available to chat to interested visitors to her stall. Lesley from Bagatelles has run her business for the last 3 years. It started out as a hobby whilst she worked full time. She was at another event when approached to come to Iden Summer Fayre and signed up straight away! Lesley loves making things that people want to buy and meeting lots of people at the events she goes to. Kyle Tatner has a popular following serving excellent food from his Food Truck, appearing at local events most weeks and popping up in Iden at our Fayre. Jo and Don, a daughter and dad combination are new to the running a stall game but were keen to bring along their handmade products in a variety of mediums. Kc’s confectionery operate from Camber and are increasing the number of places they bring their sweets to. Volunteers from Iden will also be making and selling cream teas, offering plants and plant pots and an enormous selection of pre-loved items ranging from hardly worn clothing to cups, saucers, plates and glasses! Many grandparents have emptied out lofts and garages in order to pass on barely used childrens’ books, games and toys. All proceeds go toward the refurbishment of Iden Pavilion an exciting project to use a village asset for more than just the regular cricket game by resident Cricket Club.