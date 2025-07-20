Iden Village Voice
THIS SATURDAY !! The Iden Summer Fayre. It looks like being a great day and some many talented people from the village and beyond putting together plenty to see, do and in some cases buy. There’s so much to enjoy, be it participation in traditional races and the dog show or taking part in hook a duck or the coconut shy. Debbie Chalet, the chair of Iden Summer Fayre, looks ahead: Local Honey makers Northiam Honey care for bees from many apiaries across Kent and Sussex making pure honey and beeswax candles with a high priority approach to the care of their bees. They regularly sell at farmers’ markets and are pleased to have a new venue to attend in Iden this summer. Julie Gurr, the willow weaver, is getting more and more established in the area and has run courses at Rye Harbour in the last year as well as at her studio in Iden. The willow is grown where she lives in Iden so she is truly a local! Julie is neighbours with Alec and Fiona Peever, another craft stall setting up for the day, where visitors can see a demonstration of their skill. They have had a business for 40 years carving stone and usually do all the designs and drawing themselves. They have recently relocated to Iden and are keen to meet some of the community on the day. Jan and Julia started up their business in May 2021 having known each other for many years in the world of accounting and finance. Now their world is more about fantastic fragrances and products they create with them. Nothing But Truffle are a relative newcomer at local farmers’ markets and make very high quality delicious truffles. Kaye, the owner, regularly updates on Instagram of where she is selling and all the new variations she develops. They are truly delicious! Carolyn of Walk4wellbeing is thrilled that her books and photography bring joy and support to people who may have a limited knowledge of the powers of mindfulness and the importance of looking after your own wellbeing, be that through walking or other pursuits that encourage good mindful behaviour. She will have books, available on the day to buy, as well as available to chat to interested visitors to her stall. Lesley from Bagatelles has run her business for the last 3 years. It started out as a hobby whilst she worked full time. She was at another event when approached to come to Iden Summer Fayre and signed up straight away! Lesley loves making things that people want to buy and meeting lots of people at the events she goes to. Kyle Tatner has a popular following serving excellent food from his Food Truck, appearing at local events most weeks and popping up in Iden at our Fayre. Jo and Don, a daughter and dad combination are new to the running a stall game but were keen to bring along their handmade products in a variety of mediums. Kc’s confectionery operate from Camber and are increasing the number of places they bring their sweets to. Volunteers from Iden will also be making and selling cream teas, offering plants and plant pots and an enormous selection of pre-loved items ranging from hardly worn clothing to cups, saucers, plates and glasses! Many grandparents have emptied out lofts and garages in order to pass on barely used childrens’ books, games and toys. All proceeds go toward the refurbishment of Iden Pavilion an exciting project to use a village asset for more than just the regular cricket game by resident Cricket Club.
The event has FREE PARKING which can be found via church lane and straight into the playing field. Please follow all the signs directing you in and out of the event. A Lucky Programme for £2.50 setting out the event and with lots of local advertisers offers a chance to win a £100 CASH PRIZE. The GRAND DRAW is held later on the day and offers a chance to win £300 CASH PRIZE donated by local businessman Virat (Fred) Bozyel who runs the expanding Diamond Koz business.Also opportunities to win Champagne tea for 2 at The Shard, in London , or more days out by train or at local places to eat and drink. A big thank you to Charles Palmer Wines for their support, and to Reggie’s Place – the doggie day care centre in Playden who are sponsoring our dog show. We look forward to seeing you on the day, please let friends and family know and help us make this a great success.
Refreshments:- Kyle Tatners food truck, Iden Burger bar, Charles Palmer Fizz, Pimms, Wines, ciders and lagers at the Pavillion. Waterworks beer on tap and cream teas and soft drinks.
Side Shows:- coconut shy, Hook a duck, smash the china, spin the wheel, glitter and stencils face paints.
Stands:- plants and pots. Stall holders as mentions above.
Craft Demos:- Julie Gurr with willow, Alec and Fiona Peever with stone carving, James Strangeways with weaving
12.30 the Fayre will be opened to visitors
2pm Dog show
3pm Reading from Rudyard Kipling “Jungle book” by Sagar Anya.
4pm Races
5pm Start of the various prizes including guess the weight of the cake, and barrow of bottles
6pm The Fayre will close.
PARKING…. Again just to make it clear parking will be via Church Lane and into the playing field, follow the signage. Please be considerate for residence and not park in residential areas, some residence still need to use the community bus and emergency services.
INDOOR BOOTFAIR. On 2nd August we will be having another very successful event. If you would like to book a table, please call Teresa in 01797 280143 – advanced bookings needed. Event will be Saturday 2nd August 2pm – 4pm
July and August Dates: -
26th July. IDEN VILLAGE FAYRE. Playing Fields. 12.30 – 6pm
2nd August. Iden Indoor Boot fair – Village Hall 2-4pm.
Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.
If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.