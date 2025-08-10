Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, the August weather has brought with it, a feeling of time slowing down, where the day to day stress seems to have mellowed and the warmer evenings give everyone the chance just to sit for a while and admire the beautiful world that we live in. With the weather as it is, the roads are bustling with the sound and movement of farmers gladly transporting a good crop from field to store.

RALLY, RALLY, RALLY. Well, our feet have not touched the ground for the past few weekends. Fridays have been jam-packed with preparing food, drink and sweet rations. Pulling items on and off the trailer – manoeuvring cars and going through numerous checklists to make sure we haven’t forgotten anything…. and Christopher Robin has never been far from the excitement, running back and forth to the car with all sorts of boxes full of bolts and tools.

Standing by the trailer waving his arms around to make sure the tractor is going on straight. Of course, making sure he had enough toys to keep him occupied. When finally the last item has been ticked off, we all climbed into the well-stocked cars and off we go……

THE INNCOCENCE OF A THREE YEAR OLD. So all packed and off we go only to find out three minutes into the journey – I’ve forgotten my mobile, the back seat driver decided to pipe up with “Oh Mummy – why wasn’t it on the list!” I peered into my rear view mirror to find the know it all with his hands covering his eyes. With a quick manoeuvre we headed back home- grabbed the phone and started the journey again (Luckily this was only to Horns cross),

Iden WI at Scotney

“I told you it was at home” – I chose to ignore the know it all in the child car seat. As we passed where I had parked previously the back seat driver piped up yet again. “That’s better! We got a bit further this time mummy” Nick – my co -pilot in the front had found this whole exchange rather funny and had been giggling, even when I threw him ‘the look’.

CASTLES AND COSMO. The wonderful Ladies of Iden WI had a lovely trip to Scotney castle and gardens this week. A ruined medieval castle. A Victorian Manor house. Rolling Parkland. Ancient Woodland, and Picturesque gardens. What’s not to love. Everyone that went had a wonderful time.

INDOOR BOOTFAIR – As always a very popular even – raising £171.30! Well Done Teresa

THE NUMBERS ARE IN! It’s amazing to think that the Iden Fayre with a year in the planning, in now becoming a memory. Well done, to everyone who was involved. A whopping £10,273 was raised, and after all the out goings were calculated there was a profit of £6,100 – all monies will be spent on Iden Pavillion. There will be a meeting in September, for more information and also for anyone who would like to get involved.

SUMMER LUNCH, at the village hall Saturday, August 16 – see you there.

September event dates to be finalised

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.