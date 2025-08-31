Iden Village Voice
TIME TO PONDER. Finally, a clear blue sky with the odd fluffy cottonwool like cloud. The neighbour’s beech tree towers above- it clearly knows that September is on its way as it begins showing off its golden leaves and beech nuts, then the realisation dawns on me that I’m going to have to sweep up everyone of those golden crisping leaves and sharp spikey beech nut cases - Oh the joys. I’m sitting on the top of our new workshop (which to people who know me would even bat an eyelid at) contemplating my decisions in life while I watch the other half looking around the garden for a pencil and a tape measure – this could be a while. Christopher is busying himself with his wheelbarrow, tools and the material character doorstop creature (which I in my wisdom thought was quite cute as we were shopping at Tescos ---other local store also available). He looked up squinting up at me. “Mummy I can’t reach my tractor” – it was sitting in a puddle. I suggested using the odd pieces of wood that we no longer needed, to build a bridge. “Good idea Mummy!” high praise there. Still sitting on the roof, I watch as my little angel picks up each piece of wood and making a straight line through the puddle towards the tractor----however rather than using the wood to keep out of the puddle he wades through each time to add the next piece of wood. Oh well – he’s enjoying himself. Ah the wander returns successfully with the tape measure – guess its back to work.
Indoor Boot Fair in August was very successful – well done everyone who came to either sell or buy. I heard there were lots of very tasty cakes there. Well done Teresa as always for all your hard work. Next one 4th October ---don’t miss out.
IDEN FAYRE- Debbie Chalet has invited everyone to a meeting on 10th September at the Village Hall at 6pm. To discuss the good and bad points of the very first Iden Fayre and how to move forward with hopefully 2026. Everyone is welcome.
September Dates:-
2nd Sept. Parish Council Meeting – Village Hall @ 7.30pm
3rd Sept. Short Mat Bowls – Village Hall 2-4pm
8th Sept. Rye Camera Club – Village Hall
9th Sept. WI Meeting - Village Hall @ 7.30pm
10th Sept. Short Mat Bowls – Village Hall 2-4pm
10th Sept. Iden Fayre Update Meeting – Village Hall @ 6pm
17th Sept. Short Mat Bowls – Village Hall 2-4pm
14th Sept. Holy Communion Service - All Saints Church @10am
24th Sept. Short Mat Bowls – Village Hall 2-4pm
28th Sept. Holy Communion Service – All Saints Church @ 10am.
29th Sept. PCC Meeting – Old School Hall 2.30pm
Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.
If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.