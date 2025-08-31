Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, As August waves goodbye and drags the summer kicking a screaming with it. September comes along promising a good harvest, and the start of new ventures– especially if you have a little one going back to school. Iden has had a sleepy relaxing summer and now it is time for clubs and meetings to start up again.

TIME TO PONDER. Finally, a clear blue sky with the odd fluffy cottonwool like cloud. The neighbour’s beech tree towers above- it clearly knows that September is on its way as it begins showing off its golden leaves and beech nuts, then the realisation dawns on me that I’m going to have to sweep up everyone of those golden crisping leaves and sharp spikey beech nut cases - Oh the joys. I’m sitting on the top of our new workshop (which to people who know me would even bat an eyelid at) contemplating my decisions in life while I watch the other half looking around the garden for a pencil and a tape measure – this could be a while. Christopher is busying himself with his wheelbarrow, tools and the material character doorstop creature (which I in my wisdom thought was quite cute as we were shopping at Tescos ---other local store also available). He looked up squinting up at me. “Mummy I can’t reach my tractor” – it was sitting in a puddle. I suggested using the odd pieces of wood that we no longer needed, to build a bridge. “Good idea Mummy!” high praise there. Still sitting on the roof, I watch as my little angel picks up each piece of wood and making a straight line through the puddle towards the tractor----however rather than using the wood to keep out of the puddle he wades through each time to add the next piece of wood. Oh well – he’s enjoying himself. Ah the wander returns successfully with the tape measure – guess its back to work.