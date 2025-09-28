Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, it is definitely Autumn, with the chilly blue-sky mornings and the abundance of fallen leaves becoming the priority on the to do list.

A WORTHY APPEAL. Once again, Sue Cavilla is very kindly organising our annual Shoe Box Appeal. Forms are available in Iden Church, and shoeboxes need to be deposited there by the 31 October. Both Iden and Playden have always responded so brilliantly to this worthy campaign and please help again this year if you can. Thank you. If you wish to contact Sue, her email address is: - [email protected] 01797 230431.

People are asked to join in with the Shoebox Appeal 2025 and fill a Shoebox for a family or an elderly person- not just a child. The list contains items for all family members and includes different items. These range from shower gel/shampoo, family games, stationary items, gifts for mum and dad as well as sweets, soft toys, hats, scarves etc. The Shoebox Appealhas been running since 1992. And have delivered smiles to thousands of people in Eastern Europe over the years. In fact, they have sent in total well over 1,000,000 shoeboxes to hundreds of different locations! It’s a really simple idea, anyone can get involved, and they are always keen to have more people join the national network of supporters. They are always looking for help from schools, churches and businesses as well as individuals to join in with the Shoebox Appeal. If you would like to know more, please search online for The Shoe Box Appeal Website.

HARVEST FESTIVAL. On the 12th October we will be celebrating at All Saint’s Church, Iden at 10am. Our service will be led By Rev’d Joy. Please feel free to join our service all are welcome. Food donations will be collected for Rye Foodbank.

Late Afternoon in Iden

THE BELL. There are 3 planning applications to consider. First- removal of the Pub sign. Second- removal of the bar to create open kitchen area. Three- change of use from public house to private dwelling. The Parish Council will be meeting on Tuesday 7th October at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. All three applications will be on the agenda. Everyone is invited to attend. At the start of the meeting, there will be a public question time for the public to raise anything concerning the village and items on the meeting’s agenda which will include of course the planning applications. When the session is over the Councillors will move to the planning applications - Up to then Councillors have not been able to express their opinions, but they can do so at this stage. The Councillors will vote whether to support or object to the applications and this result will be forwarded to the Planning Dept to appear on their web site. The Parish Council has been asked that its decision to request that all 3 applications are referred to the full Planning Committee of the Council.

Now, what you can do if you wish to comment upon one or all three of the applications- Go to planning applications website via rother district council. Iden/ and insert dates 01-07-25 and 18-09-25. There will be 3 applications under The Bell. Comments only from individuals – please remember this is a public area so no personal remarks please. If you are unable to go online then please write to Planning, Town Hall, Bexhill TN39 3JX. Closing date is 10th October.

THEYRE BACK! Idens’ Natural History Society are back – and hitting the ground running with a thought-provoking evening with speaker Pat Morris FZF, FLZ. Pat Morris is a zoologist, best known for studies of mammals, but with a lifelong interest in the history of taxidermy. His topic on 10th Oct will be titled Hastings Rarities Affair. In 1962 it was alleged there had been too many rare birds reported from around Hastings. A local taxidermist was accused of fraud, and 500 records were deleted from ornithological history including reports from our very own Ted Catt of Iden. This has been uncritically accepted but ornithologists could have been seriously misled. Pat Morris will delve into the history, records and research, with a split opinion of some believing in a huge smuggling ring to others believing that these rare birds in fact lived in and around Hastings itself. With 40 years behind him it will be a meeting not to be missed! Minimum of £15 subscription for membership. Visitors £4 per meeting. At the Village Hall 7.30pm.

DON’T FORGET. This Saturday 4th October we will have about bi-monthly Indoor Table Sale 2-4pm. Grab a bargain!

September and October Dates: -

29th Sept. PCC Meeting – Old School Hall 2.30pm

30th Sept. Club House Coffee Morning – 10.30am – 12.30

1st Oct. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

2nd Oct. Hymn Song Plus. Old School Hall 10.30am

2nd Oct. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

4th Oct. Indoor Boot Sale - Village Hall. 2pm-4pm.

6th Oct. Pop In – Village Hall 11am-1pm

7th Oct. Parish Council Meeting. Village Hall – 7.30pm

7th Oct. The Bell planning permission meeting – Village Hall at 7.30pm.

8th Oct. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall – 2-4pm

9th Oct. Hymn Song Plus. Old School Hall 10.30am

10th Oct. Natural History Society. Village Hall 7.30pm

12th Oct. Harvest festival at All Saints Iden at 10am. All welcome.

14th Oct. WI Meeting. Village Hall – 7.30pm

15th Oct. Short Mat Bowls – village Hall- 2-4pm

16th Oct. Hymn Song Plus. Old School Hall 10.30am

16th Oct. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

18th Oct. 20th Oct. Pop In. Village Hall 11am – 2pm

22nd Oct. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall 2-4pm

23rd Oct. Hymn Song Plus. Old School Hall 10.30am

26th Oct. Family Service. All Saints Iden. 10am.

29th Oct. short Mat Bowls – village Hall 2-4pm

30th Oct. Hymn Song Plus. Old School Hall 10.30am

30th Oct. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

31st Oct. Children’s Halloween Party.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.