Iden Village Voice
THE JURASSIC COAST ADVERTURES. We have been away! Have you missed us. Well it was a mixture of reasons. 1- Christopher’s God-parents were desperate to come away with us for a week –and in all honesty who can blame them we are fun with a capital F. 2- I was so full of guilt that most of Christopher’s months recently have been either mummy at work or mummy building a garage. We left the destination decision to the god-parents and they did not disappoint. Lyme Regis, the Jurassic coast! Armed with a car full of clothes for every occasion at least twice and so many coats and waterproofs we could put Millets or Go Outdoors out of business. Alice (the car) got us there without a problem, the only glitch on the journey was within 15minutes the dreaded “are we there yet?” and then 3hours 40minuties in ----an explosive vomit monster in the back seat. But we made it and settled into our cottage rather nicely. We had a wonderful week, the weather was overcast but just right for us. Giving us the chance to go for forest walks and fossil hunting –On the last day my little man rested his hand on my shoulder and looked me in the eye and said “Don’t worry mummy, at least you tried to find a fossil, here have a Thomas toy instead”. We have brought back with us a rather suspiciously round fossil shaped rock with us, I’ll update you when we are brave enough to try and crack it open. We had to go on the Mini train rides at Pecorama and tram rides in Seaton and of course souvenir shopping in which I. Well, I wouldn’t say it was a mistake but to another mother (or parent for that matter) would think “What in gods’ name were you thinking?!?!?” when I handed over to a shop keeper a rather nice holiday present for a family member and in the corner of my eye I saw a box of shiny harmonicas, oh yes I added one to the shopping list. Later, feeling rather pleased with myself over a cake and drink at the beach. I presented this little gift to my wonderful little explorer, who was bemused with what it was at first, but very quickly got to grips with it and played it on and off, up and down Lyme Regis town centre and seafront for 4 hours. My metre high minion played to his heart content while walking and bobbing with a lot of smiles and sweet comments from strangers, he was in his element.
HARVEST LUNCH was as always a brilliant success, with many hungry tummies full. Thank you to all the helpers on the day making it what it was. Over £700 made. Well done all. Next Lunch ----is a little different ---We will be moving into an evening event. Come and join us and Tony Harris as Henry VIII on Saturday 15th November at the Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm start. There will be a Ploughman’s supper and entertainment included in the price. There will also be a bar to buy drinks from throughout the evening. Sounds like a brilliant event to attend. Tickets are £12 either buy from Iden stores or contact Anne Bauling on 07590 306464. Entry to event only via pre-paid ticket.
INHS- had a rather full hall on 10th October with their talk. This next one is due to be just as popular and definitely not to be missed. Dragonflies of Sussex with Alan Martin. A very busy man with not only being a trustee for RSPB and British trust Ornithology, linked with the National butterfly conversation, treasurer for the friends of Rye Harbour and Advisor for the American Rainforest committee. Martin has co-written The damselflies and Dragonflies of Sussex. Which will be available to purchase on the night. Minimum of £15 subscription for membership. Visitors £4 per meeting. At the Village Hall 24th October 7.30pm.
CHILDREN’S HALLOWEEN PARTY. Christopher and I will be hosting a children’s Halloween party at Iden Village Hall on Friday 31st October 3pm-5pm. £3 entry per child. There will be face painting, cookie decorating and many other arts and craft activities. After the party at 5.30pm we will be going as a group (Parents feel free to come too) to already agreed and Halloween ready residence for trick and treating – if you live in Iden and would like us to knock please let me know. Claire on 01797 280500 or [email protected].
REMBRANCE SUNDAY, service will be at the war memorial in Iden at 10.50am and then afterwards we will have the Village Hall open with information about our villages’ fallen. Teas, Coffee and Cake available also. All donations will go to the Royal British Legion.
October and November Dates: -
24th Oct. Iden’s’ Natural History Society. Village Hall 7.30pm
26th Oct. Family Service. All Saints Iden. 10am.
29th Oct. short Mat Bowls – village Hall 2-4pm
30th Oct. Hymn Song Plus. Old School Hall 10.30am
30th Oct. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm
31st Oct. Children’s Halloween Party. 3pm-5pm trick or treating afterwards.
Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.
If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.