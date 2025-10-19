Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, have you missed us?? Apologises, but I decided, that all three and half years olds should visit the Jurassic coast before they turn 4.

THE JURASSIC COAST ADVERTURES. We have been away! Have you missed us. Well it was a mixture of reasons. 1- Christopher’s God-parents were desperate to come away with us for a week –and in all honesty who can blame them we are fun with a capital F. 2- I was so full of guilt that most of Christopher’s months recently have been either mummy at work or mummy building a garage. We left the destination decision to the god-parents and they did not disappoint. Lyme Regis, the Jurassic coast! Armed with a car full of clothes for every occasion at least twice and so many coats and waterproofs we could put Millets or Go Outdoors out of business. Alice (the car) got us there without a problem, the only glitch on the journey was within 15minutes the dreaded “are we there yet?” and then 3hours 40minuties in ----an explosive vomit monster in the back seat. But we made it and settled into our cottage rather nicely. We had a wonderful week, the weather was overcast but just right for us. Giving us the chance to go for forest walks and fossil hunting –On the last day my little man rested his hand on my shoulder and looked me in the eye and said “Don’t worry mummy, at least you tried to find a fossil, here have a Thomas toy instead”. We have brought back with us a rather suspiciously round fossil shaped rock with us, I’ll update you when we are brave enough to try and crack it open. We had to go on the Mini train rides at Pecorama and tram rides in Seaton and of course souvenir shopping in which I. Well, I wouldn’t say it was a mistake but to another mother (or parent for that matter) would think “What in gods’ name were you thinking?!?!?” when I handed over to a shop keeper a rather nice holiday present for a family member and in the corner of my eye I saw a box of shiny harmonicas, oh yes I added one to the shopping list. Later, feeling rather pleased with myself over a cake and drink at the beach. I presented this little gift to my wonderful little explorer, who was bemused with what it was at first, but very quickly got to grips with it and played it on and off, up and down Lyme Regis town centre and seafront for 4 hours. My metre high minion played to his heart content while walking and bobbing with a lot of smiles and sweet comments from strangers, he was in his element.