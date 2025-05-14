Ifield Watermill marks National Mills Weekend

Ifield Watermill held an open day event last Sunday to mark National Mills Weekend – a celebration of Britain’s milling heritage.

Ifield Watermill is run by Crawley Museum and is thought to be the only working watermill in West Sussex still powered by its original water source (the Ifield millpond). At the open day, there was a great deal of machinery and many artefacts on display, including some rescued from long gone or converted mills in Sussex and the South of England, and visitors could learn about the lives of the millers who worked at the mill.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, and Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, went along and got to see first-hand a demonstration of the mill grinding flour in the traditional way.

There are several open day events taking place from 2pm to 5pm on Sundays through to the end of September: 25 May, 29 June, 27 July, 31 August,14 September and 28 September. Entry is free, but donations are welcome towards the running of the mill.

Ifield Watermill visit

Councillor Michael Jones said, “Ifield Watermill is a real heritage asset for us. It was great to visit the mill, learn about some of its history and see a working example of flour-milling. I would strongly encourage residents to go along to one of the upcoming open days and enjoy this local treasure.”