IGNITE students celebrate their success at Lancing Fire Station

Nine young people have successfully completed the latest IGNITE course run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

The students aged 16-18 from Northbrook College took part in a diverse programme of firefighter simulated exercises and activities designed to promote personal resilience, improve wellbeing, strengthen relationships, and build healthy communities.

A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the students’ achievements on Friday, December 13, at Lancing Fire Station in front of their proud families.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Area Manager for Service Delivery, Andy Piller, attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.

IGNITE students at Lancing Fire Station

Speaking after the event, he said: “It was wonderful to meet our latest IGNITE students and watch them demonstrate their new skills.

“Throughout the course they have worked hard, overcome challenges, and worked together as a team, which is fantastic to see. They should all be very proud of what they have achieved.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “Our Targeted Education Team have had another successful year of supporting young people across West Sussex to build their confidence and resilience.

"The IGNITE course is designed to teach young people important life skills as they approach adulthood and prepare them for the next stage of their lives. I’m pleased to see that this work is having such a positive impact on young people and their communities across the county.”

People can find out more about West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Targeted Education programmes at: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/safety-advice-for-young-people/fire-rescue-service-targeted-education/