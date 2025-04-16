"I'm 81 and am doing my 20th London Marathon in memory of the world's most beautiful woman."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of the 'Chichester Walkers' who’s officially clocked up over 500 marathon miles in memory of ‘the world’s most beautiful woman’, will take part in his 20th TCS London Marathon at the age of 81 later this month.

Dev Gadgil, is raising funds for Cancer Research UK, a cause close to his heart after losing his wife Celia to breast cancer when she was just 51.

The grandfather, from Havant, first crossed the finish line the year Celia was diagnosed in 1997. After she passed away in 1998, he took a break but eventually began running again, raising over £50,000 for life-saving cancer research during his lifetime.

Dev said: “I think about my wife every day and her picture remains by my bedside. I sadly lost the two people closest to me to cancer – both Celia and my father.

Dev Gadgil, with his late wife Celia, will run his 20th London Marathon in her memory.

“We’ve seen so much progress in treatments since then and I wonder if that research had been carried out sooner, perhaps they could both have been saved. It is nice to know the money I‘ve been raising is going to help people in the future.”

Dev admits at 81 he won’t be the fastest over the finish line but has been keeping up his fitness levels since running with his daughter, Anjana, last year, with various activities across the region.

Dev said: “Each week I do a 20 mile walk and I know that if I can do 20 miles, I’ll be able to achieve just over 26 miles on the day with all the marathon crowds giving me a boost. I make sure I have my name on my running top so that people can cheer me on.

“I also go dancing twice a week to keep fit, doing LeRoc at Love2Jive in Waterlooville and Jangel Jive in Sarisbury Green. I also do a fortnightly walk with Chichester Walkers and also sing in a choir, ‘Get Vocal Chichester’ and am on the committee of the St Aubin Emsworth Twinning Association.

Dev Gadgil after running one of his earlier marathons for Cancer Research Campaign which later became Cancer Research UK.

"It is hard work doing all the training for the marathon but I hope it’s helping me to live longer.”

Father-of-two, Dev, who has also completed the Mumbai marathon where he was born and the Midnight Sun Marathon in Norway, said: “My first marathon was my fastest, but this year will be a mixture of running and walking. I really look forward to receiving my medal and always look up at the windows of Buckingham Palace to see if anyone might be looking on!”

If you’d like to sponsor Dev, you can donate here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/devendras-london-marathon-2

Of the 56,000 runners at this year’s TCS London Marathon, around 1,000 will take part for Cancer Research UK with the aim of raising around £1.5million for life-saving research, excluding Gift Aid.

Dev Gadgil, 81, who trains with the Chichester Walkers, will take part in his 20th London Marathon later this month.

Over 300 volunteers will be at four Cancer Research UK cheer points along the route and at the post-race reception, close to the finish line on The Mall.

Cancer Research UK’s runners are offered expert training advice and training sessions through the charity’s training partner Runningwithus. They can also receive fundraising tips, an online fundraising page and a CRUK running top to wear with pride on the day.

There’s a chance to meet the Cancer Research UK team at the TCS London Marathon Running Show ahead of the big day and celebrate at the post-race reception, close to the finish line. Supporters can meet their family, have something to eat and drink, have their medal engraved and enjoy a sports massage.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Hampshire, said: “It’s thanks to the support of people like Dev that we are able to keep making progress in the fight against cancer.

“If you are inspired by Dev’s efforts, why not try one of our other runs or sporting events here. Every day, around 55,800 people in the South East are diagnosed with cancer. Everyone who pulls on their trainers for Cancer Research UK will know every step they take brings us closer to winning the race against the disease.”