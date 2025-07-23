Impassioned objection as appeal lodged over rejected Heathfield homes

Cllr Michael Gadd, Wealden District Council's (WDC) ward member for Heathfield North has submitted a detailed objection to Whitehall Homes's Appeal against WDC's refusal of planning consent for 24 homes on land next to Snatchells Farm, Cross in Hand Road.

Cllr Gadd cites it would conflict with key spatial Development Plan policies, result in harm to the High Weald National Landscape and would not not constitute sustainable development.

He notes the site is outside the defined development boundary of the town and the CROW Act 2000 (Countryside and Rights of Way) places a legal duty on decision makers to 'conserve and enhance the natural beauty' of National Landscapes.

He says the proposal would introduce a 'suburban, backland layout' uncharacteristic of the High Weald settlement pattern. And he notes adverse impacts clearly outweigh the 'modest benefits' of the scheme. While 24 dwellings will contribute marginally to local supply, they do not not justify overriding strong environmental policy safeguards.

Cllr Gadd also cites traffic volume and accident data for the A267 between Cross in Hand and Heathfield which has an average daily traffic volume of about 12,000 vehicles. And he says over the past five years there have been 45 reported accidents on this stretch, resulting in three fatalities, 12 serious injuries and 30 minor injuries.

To mitigate potential danger, the developer had proposed installing traffic lights at the junction of the A267 and the access road. Before the Appeal, both district and parish councillors described the potential for lengthy traffic queues, endangering the viability of Heathfield High Street.

Cllr Gadd concluded: "This is a speculative proposal which, while delivering some housing, does so at the expense of a valued, protected landscape. The scheme is not plan-led, nor landscape-led led and not locally supported. The statutory and policy conflicts are not marginal - they are fundamental."

Developers Whitehall Homes say the site is well screened from the A265/7 and surrounded by woodland. All homes would be two storey and provide a suitably balanced mix. And the scheme would provide urgently needed housing, provide employment during construction and spending in the local area. It would support the Government's drive to boost national housing building rates to 300,000 homes a year.